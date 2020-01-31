Aberdeen Lynx face task to claw back Scottish Cup deficit

The Aberdeen Lynx are this weekend hoping to build on their battling loss to Murrayfield Racers.

Owen Reynolds’ side have been up against it in recent matches because of injury, but Christian Johnson believes they were “much better” in their 4-0 Scottish National League (SNL) home loss to high flyers Murrayfield.

This weekend, they welcome the Dundee Comets for their Scottish Cup tie second leg, having lost 6-2 on Tayside a couple of weeks ago.

Johnson, who still thinks the Granite City outfit can turn it around, said: “We’ve had a pretty tough run of games of late and the injury trouble has left us a little short on numbers.

“Last weekend’s game against Murrayfield wasn’t the result we wanted, but it was a much better performance.

“The second leg of the Scottish cup is going to be a tough game as always against the Comets and we have a deficit to claw back. But I think building on from last weekend’s game we’re more than capable of coming away with a win and to progress in the Scottish Cup.”

Despite a first half of the season which sees the Lynx lying seventh of 10 teams in the SNL, with five wins from their 12 league matches, Johnson views the cup – as well as the end of season play-offs – as a chance at silverware this term.

He added: “Our goal is still to bring silverware back to the club once again.

“We need to keep improving and climb up the table as much as we can to put ourselves in a better position come our play-off push.

“This year has been good overall but I’ve had to take more of a defensive role as the league is getting better.

“I’m enjoying it and hopefully we can make a good run to the play-offs.”