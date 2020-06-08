Jordan Leyden revealed as new coach of Aberdeen Lynx

Aberdeen Lynx have appointed Jordan Leyden as their new head coach.

Leyden has been a key part of the Scottish National League side for 10 years and is one of the team’s top scorers, notching 12 goals and 32 assists last season.

He was also part of the play-off-winning team four years ago.

Leyden, who is taking on a player-coach role, replaces Owen Reynolds who is stepping down due to work and family commitments.

Leyden said: “I’m looking forward to taking on the new challenge as head coach of the Lynx.

“I can’t thank Owen Reynolds and prior coaches enough.

“They have laid a solid foundation over the many years that I hope I can contribute to.”

Reynolds said: “At the beginning of the season I decided that the 2019-20 campaign would be my last in charge of the SNL team due to family and work commitments.

“Needless to say I was disappointed with how my final season played out.

“We had assembled a strong team but were plagued by injury before hockey came to an unexpected and abrupt stop – which pretty much summed up our luck this year.

“I’ll be heavily involved with our juniors as we look to develop our next generation of Lynx stars, but will still be on hand to help Jordan as he makes the transition to player-coach.

“I think he’ll do a great job as coach and the club couldn’t ask for a better role model.”