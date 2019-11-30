Ice Hockey: Johnson wants weekend to remember for Aberdeen Lynx

Christian Johnson hopes Aberdeen Lynx can use their “big weekend” to put a disappointing defeat to Dundee Tigers behind them.

Tonight the Lynx are set to take on Kirkcaldy Kestrels in the Granite City.

Owen Reynolds’ side have already suffered at the hands of Kirkcaldy this term, losing twice in the group stage of the Stuart Robertson Cup.

And Johnson is expecting an even harder game on Scottish National League (SNL) business.

He said: “The Kestrels have been getting some good results over the past few weeks since we last played so I think they’ll be a different team to what we played back in September.

“We’ll need to be switched on and ready to play a tough game.”

The Lynx sit third in the table after seven matches, with four wins and three defeats, the last of which was Saturday’s 4-1 home reverse to the Tigers.

Johnson – who was named man of the match last weekend – said: “The Tigers result was a tough one to swallow as it’s a game we should have won in our rink, but sometimes it’s just not your night.

“We fell a few goals behind and so we were chasing the game, which is always difficult to come back from.

“Ultimately they just out-worked us in those gritty areas and we left it too late.

“But the team put up a good fight in the last two periods with Jack Durkacz getting a goal and Johnny Jack having a fight to show some character.”

As if Kirkcaldy weren’t enough of a challenge, tomorrow will see the Lynx head to Edinburgh for their Stuart Robertson Cup semi-final first leg against holders Murrayfield Racers – a team they’ve yet to face this season.

Murrayfield have two wins in their first three league matches, and have also shown impressive pedigree in their various cup outings. So it’s set to be another difficult outing.

Johnson said: “We have yet to play Murrayfield this year so that’s always a challenge in itself.

“They have been putting up good results, so we know they’re going to be a hard team to play against and especially in their rink.

“We have a big weekend ahead of us with two games, but they’re two games we can easily take the wins from if we keep working hard and keep our heads.”