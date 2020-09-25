Ice Hockey: Aberdeen Lynx announce new chairman and vice-chairman

The Aberdeen Lynx have announced a new chairman and vice-chairman have been appointment at the ice hockey club.

The Granite City side revealed the news following their Annual General Meeting – which was held online.

Former player, coach and vice chair John Colley – who also serves as Ice Hockey UK’s commercial director – has returned to the Lynx committee as chairman, while Mike Dixon has been named as his deputy.

Colley said: “I am delighted to be back directly involved with the Aberdeen Lynx organisation, the club has a fantastic membership, an incredibly committed group of volunteers that make everything work and the best group of fans in the league.

“I am keen to understand what has changed and what our immediate priorities are, whilst helping to develop our long-term strategic plan for the club.

“I am really looking forward to working with everyone again.”

Dixon – who was previously involved with English Ice Hockey League side Telford Tigers – said: “I joined the club committee last year as a general member and this has provided great insight into the running of things. I could see that there was already a great set up in place.

“Telford Tigers has, over the years, become a fantastic organisation with an enviable junior development programme, producing several players competing at GB National level.

“The junior setup is key to any club’s success and I look forward to bringing some of my previous experience to the table to support the club’s aims and especially the

development of young players.”

Recently, the Lynx – who are still waiting to find out when their senior side will return to Scottish National League action following the coronavirus shutdown – revealed long-time player Jordan Leyden had taken over from Owen Reynolds as head coach.