Bruising clash with Kirkcaldy Kestrels meant ‘mission impossible’ for wounded Aberdeen Lynx, coach says

Aberdeen Lynx head coach Owen Reynolds is counting the costs of a bruising weekend of action.

The Granite City team played home and away over Saturday and Sunday.

First they suffered a 7-6 overtime loss to Kirkcaldy Kestrels in the Scottish National League (SNL) – meaning they at least added a point to their tally – before a painful 9-1 loss at Murrayfield Racers in their Stuart Robertson Cup semi-final first leg.

Reynolds says the squad were aware the double-header was a big ask, but says injuries suffered during the Kestrels clash made winning the cup game “almost impossible”.

The coach said: “We knew we were in for a tough weekend.

“With our match against the Kestrels being a league game it was important to take something from it after the disappointment of our loss to the Tigers the previous weekend.

“And we got off to a good start, playing at a good tempo. But we unfortunately found ourselves a couple of goals down against the run of play.

“It would be a recurring theme throughout the game where our mistakes were punished and we constantly had to battle back into the game.

“But all credit to the boys – despite being on the back foot we never gave up and kept on going right until the end.

“We essentially gifted them four of their six goals but we can take a bit of comfort in tying things up at 6-6 to salvage a point.”

Reynolds questioned some of the decisions in the Kestrels game, which compounded horror injuries to Jack Durkacz and Alex Newman.

He said: “There were some interesting calls towards the end of the game where Joe Durkacz was clearly tripped with no penalty and seconds later Callum Smith found himself in the penalty box for tripping, with Mark Simanovskiy joining him for questioning the call.

“That resulted in us going into overtime on a 5-on-3 penalty kill so there wasn’t much we could do to hold them back as they pushed for the winner.

“Had overtime been played 3 v 3, I’m fairly confident the outcome would have been different.

“While taking a point from the game gave us something, it was, however, tarnished with serious injuries to two of our key players who have been incredible for us so far this season.

“Jack Durkacz suffered a broken arm and Alex Newman a broken AC (shoulder) joint.

“This mounts more pressure on our injury list with Aaron Thomson recovering from a neck operation, Jon Hogan recovering from a broken jaw and Jordan Leyden out with a broken toe.”

With the Sunday cup meeting at Murrayfield an insurmountable task before it began, Reynolds used the opportunity to take a look at some of the Lynx’s prospects.

He said: “The injuries resulted in us travelling to Edinburgh against one of the best teams in the league with a thin bench and an almost impossible task.

“We did our best with the numbers we had and several players playing out of position and managed to keep things fairly tight for large parts of the game.

“A failure to contain the Racers at the tail-end of the second period and the start of the third would see the game being taken out of reach.

“If anything it gave us a chance to see a couple of our younger players in action with Sean Ledgard and Bradley Huntington stepping up from our Under-20s, with Bradley in particular looking more than capable playing at that level.

“It leaves us playing for pride in the home leg against the Racers next Saturday before we head to Dundee on Sunday to face the Comets in the Scottish Cup.”