Huntly appoint former Keith and Maud boss Allan Hale as manager

Huntly have appointed Allan Hale as their new manager.

The 32-year-old replaces Martin Skinner who stepped down last month.

Black and Golds chairman Gordon Carter believes they have made a shrewd appointment.

He said:“We have been aware of Allan’s coaching and managerial talents for some time and we believe that he is a perfect fit for the role.

“We have a young talented squad and I am sure that they will continue to learn and develop as footballers under his tutelage.

“Getting the new manager onboard will give us some forward momentum as we start to prepare for the new season.”

Former Fraserburgh player Hale was manager of junior side Maud for three-and-a-half years before being appointed Keith manager at the age of 27 in November 2015.

Hale left the Maroons in the summer of 2017 and, most recently, was playing for junior side Fraserburgh United.