Highlander Henderson bows out of darts’ World Grand Prix in Ireland

John Henderson bowed out of the PDC World Grand Prix, losing 4-1 to Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney in the semi-finals of the competition in Dublin.

Playing the darts of his life, the Masada player had earlier beaten World No1 Dutchman Michael van Gerwen and his compatriot, five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld, as well as recording a second-round win over Englishman Alan Norris.

The Scot, the World No32, was unable to maintain his inspired form against gritty Derry man Gurney, who is also having a sensational 2017.

A packed Citywest arena watched Gurney stop The Highlander to reach his first major televised final, after semi berths at both the World Matchplay and UK Open.

After Gurney cruised to the opening leg, both men struggled to get off the mark with their doubles in the second leg until Gurney hit double one with the 59th dart of the leg.

Averaging only in the mid-70s, it was Gurney who claimed the opener before Henderson stormed back to level the contest.

Henderson’s form dipped from earlier in the week in the first set, failing to get a shot at a double but found his best darts of the week in the second to prevail 3-0, with an average in excess off 100.

In a tight third set, Gurney made the breakthrough in the fifth leg, hitting single two and double 16 to go 2-1 up.

The Northern Irishman then took control, winning the fourth set 3-0 with finishes of 56, 45 and 86.

However, Henderson almost made it 3-2 on sets, missing a dart at tops for a 117 finish and the fifth set.

Gurney stepped in to hoover up 60 and stand one leg away before almost handing Henderson a reprieve.

Gurney missed his first match dart, only to see Henderson miss his own dart to take the set and give him another chance, which he took in the most unconventional of ways, cleaning up 32 but via a pair of double eights.

Gurney will now meet Max Whitlock in tonight’s final.

Earlier, Australian Whitlock knocked Austrian Mensur Suljovic out the competition 4-3.