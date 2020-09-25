Highland League to meet on Monday to discuss delaying start of the season

The Highland League will vote on Monday whether to delay the start of the 2020-21 season.

A 16-game campaign is due to begin on October 17 but a league management committee meeting due to take place next month has been brought forward to Monday following the Scottish Government’s decision to pause the return of spectators indefinitely.

The league released the opening three rounds of fixtures for the new season last weekend on the basis that some fans would be allowed through the turnstiles.

Houston admits he is feeling “pessimistic” about the season getting under way as planned but stressed “all option will be on the table” at Monday’s meeting.

He said: “The league management committee is meeting on Monday night to take stock following recent government announcements over the past week.

“One of the things we have to consider is that football is not the principal employment of the players in the Highland League.

“If they were to test positive while at football, what impact would that have on their main employers?

“How are their main employers going to feel about them going to football in those circumstances?

“It is quite a complex situation that we are dealing with.”