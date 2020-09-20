Highland League confirm first three rounds of fixtures for 2020-21 season

The Highland League have published the first three rounds of fixtures for the 2020-21 season.
Champions Brora Rangers will take on Inverurie Locos at Dudgeon Park on the opening weekend on October 17.
The Highland League have opted for a 16-game season this term with sides facing each other only once.
The fixtures are “contingent upon receiving Government advice that matches may proceed with spectators in attendance.”
The Highland League have announced the semi-final ties of the 2019-20 Utilita Highland League Cup will be held on Saturday 7 November 2020 with Brora Rangers taking on Buckie Thistle and Formartine United facing Rothes.
A spokesman for the Highland League committee said: “Home clubs must have received SHFL approval for their matchday arrangements prior to the match taking place
“It has not been possible, at this stage, to provide the full fixture programme for the forthcoming season – the arrangements for the Scottish Cup, including dates on which SHFL clubs may be heavily involved, have yet to be finalised – the full programme will be published as soon as possible.”
Saturday 17 October 2020
Brora Rangers FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC
Buckie Thistle FC v Clachnacuddin FC
Deveronvale FC v Rothes FC
Formartine United FC v Huntly FC
Forres Mechanics FC v Turriff United FC
Fort William FC v Lossiemouth FC
Nairn County FC v Keith FC
Wick Academy FC v Strathspey Thistle FC
Free club: Fraserburgh FC
Saturday 24 October 2020
Buckie Thistle FC v Forres Mechanics FC
Formartine United FC v Nairn County FC
Huntly FC v Brora Rangers FC
Inverurie Loco Works FC v Clachnacuddin FC
Keith FC v Fort William FC
Lossiemouth FC v Wick Academy FC
Rothes FC v Fraserburgh FC
Turriff United FC v Deveronvale FC
Free club: Strathspey Thistle FC
Saturday 31 October 2020
Clachnacuddin FC v Huntly FC
Deveronvale FC v Buckie Thistle FC
Forres Mechanics FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC
Fort William FC v Formartine United FC
Fraserburgh FC v Turriff United FC
Nairn County FC v Brora Rangers FC
Strathspey Thistle FC v Lossiemouth FC
Wick Academy FC v Keith FC
Free club: Rothes FC
