Highland League confirm first three rounds of fixtures for 2020-21 season

The Highland League have published the first three rounds of fixtures for the 2020-21 season.

Champions Brora Rangers will take on Inverurie Locos at Dudgeon Park on the opening weekend on October 17.

The Highland League have opted for a 16-game season this term with sides facing each other only once.

The fixtures are “contingent upon receiving Government advice that matches may proceed with spectators in attendance.”

The Highland League have announced the semi-final ties of the 2019-20 Utilita Highland League Cup will be held on Saturday 7 November 2020 with Brora Rangers taking on Buckie Thistle and Formartine United facing Rothes.

A spokesman for the Highland League committee said: “Home clubs must have received SHFL approval for their matchday arrangements prior to the match taking place

“It has not been possible, at this stage, to provide the full fixture programme for the forthcoming season – the arrangements for the Scottish Cup, including dates on which SHFL clubs may be heavily involved, have yet to be finalised – the full programme will be published as soon as possible.”

Saturday 17 October 2020

Brora Rangers FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC

Buckie Thistle FC v Clachnacuddin FC

Deveronvale FC v Rothes FC

Formartine United FC v Huntly FC

Forres Mechanics FC v Turriff United FC

Fort William FC v Lossiemouth FC

Nairn County FC v Keith FC

Wick Academy FC v Strathspey Thistle FC

Free club: Fraserburgh FC

Saturday 24 October 2020

Buckie Thistle FC v Forres Mechanics FC

Formartine United FC v Nairn County FC

Huntly FC v Brora Rangers FC

Inverurie Loco Works FC v Clachnacuddin FC

Keith FC v Fort William FC

Lossiemouth FC v Wick Academy FC

Rothes FC v Fraserburgh FC

Turriff United FC v Deveronvale FC

Free club: Strathspey Thistle FC

Saturday 31 October 2020

Clachnacuddin FC v Huntly FC

Deveronvale FC v Buckie Thistle FC

Forres Mechanics FC v Inverurie Loco Works FC

Fort William FC v Formartine United FC

Fraserburgh FC v Turriff United FC

Nairn County FC v Brora Rangers FC

Strathspey Thistle FC v Lossiemouth FC

Wick Academy FC v Keith FC

Free club: Rothes FC