Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport

Garioch gymnasts qualify for British Finals

By Sophie Goodwin
30/09/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 30/09/2021, 11:47 am
Garioch gymnasts qualify for British Finals

Garioch gymnastics club will be well represented at the British Finals in Guilford with four gymnasts qualifying for the competition.

Their qualification comes after a successful outing at The Classic Challenge in Perth which acts as a regional qualifier.

Leah Douglas and Casey Reid competed in the Bronze category for 12 and 13 year old’s, finishing second and third respectively.

Thea Klopper finished fifth overall in the same age group and will travel to Guildford as a team reserve.

Islay Grant represented Garioch in the 14+ age group for the first time and achieved an impressive first place finish to secure her qualification.

Islay Grant won Gold in her age group

All four Garioch gymnasts started the competition on beam before moving on to the floor and bars events.

The Classic Challenge was the first competition that the gymnasts had the opportunity to compete in since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Club manager Janine Robertson is proud of how the young gymnasts performed in their first competition in almost two years.

She said: “We really had no idea what to expect, we didn’t know what was going to happen.

“We took the stance that there’s no expectations, there’s no pressure and lets just go out and compete again and have some fun.

“Of course, we wanted to compete with confidence and that’s what the girls did.

“They’re feeling good about themselves and that’s what we wanted to achieve. From the competition, they have come away thinking ‘I’m still really good at this, I can still do this.’

The British Finals which will take place later in the year and will be the first time that some of the Garioch gymnasts will represent their country in a competition.

Adapting

The club moved to their own gym facility just before the March lockdown which helped control their own training environment amidst Covid rules and regulations.

Garioch did its upmost to support their athletes throughout Covid-19 lockdowns with Zoom sessions and outdoor training when restrictions allowed.

The Classic Challenge in Perth was not only the gymnasts first competition back, but also their first opportunity to showcase their improved skills despite adapted training regimes.

The club manager explained: “These girls are training five days a week, it’s 20 plus hours. If you’ve gone from doing not as much in lockdown to suddenly going back to 20 hours, we would just get injured.

“We have had to be very careful how we phase them back in and reduce different kinds of training, no hard impact so everything was on soft landings.

“It’s been weird for everyone. We haven’t always been allowed to handle or do any support so they have had to teach themselves to do certain skills again in safe ways rather than us being there to physically support them.”

 

 

 