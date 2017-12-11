Gallery: Incredible pictures show near whiteout conditions as Buffalo come out on top in NFL snow game

An incredible snow game delighted NFL fans yesterday as the Buffalo Bills took on the Indianapolis Colts in wintry conditions.

Visibility was massively reduced as the two sides met at the New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.

Snow blowers and groundskeepers were out on the field at every opportunity to help clear the snow to keep the game on.

Players from both sides took the field to entertain the thousands of fans huddled together in the stands.

I was trying to watch a blizzard and a football game broke out #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/Ls6dnYb9jZ — Andrew Tashian (@Tashville401) December 10, 2017

As shown in the video above, the pitch was only just visible to TV fans and those in the stands, with even the bright red strips of the Bills almost lost in the snow.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts in a 13-7 overtime victory.