Former world champion Scott Harrison confirms return ‘behind closed doors’ in Aberdeen on July 18

Former world champion Scott Harrison will make a ring return in Aberdeen next month in Britain’s first ‘Behind Closed Doors’ boxing event.

Boxing has been shut-down since March due to the coronavirus outbreak but Harrison will headline an event at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen on Saturday July 18.

Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) World Featherweight champion Harrison will face PBC International champion Paul Peers in a non-championship contest.

Scottish ring legend Harrison, 42, was released from jail in July 2018 after serving four years for assault and has not fought for seven years.

Whilst no spectators will be present the event will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fite TV (worldwide) as well as delayed broadcast in the UK ten days later on Sports Channel Network (SCN) Channel 265 on Freeview/YouView.

In the main support Orkney based ten time World Kickboxing champion Caitlin Foran will make her professional boxing debut against York’s Carly Mackenzie.

Stoke’s unbeaten Nathan Russo (3-0-0, all via KO) will face versus Nicaraguan Wilmer Gonzalez (21-18-1, 14 wins by KO).

The undercard also features Perth’s unbeaten Gary Wilson (3-0-0) facing off against Liverpool’s Scott McIntyre (4-1-0) and

Aberdeen’s Liam Allan making his pro debut against Southend’s Daniel Ballard.