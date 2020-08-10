Former Turriff captain Cammy Bowden joins Huntly on two-year deal

Former Turriff United captain Cammy Bowden has signed for Huntly.

The 30-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving the Haughs, has signed a two-year deal at Christie Park.

Bowden is Turriff’s record appearance holder after featuring in 371 games in 11 seasons after joining the club from Peterhead.

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “Signing a player of Cammy’s credentials, I feel, is a huge coup for the club.

“Cammy is a player who is regarded as one of the most respected defenders in the Highland League and I am delighted he sees his immediate future with the club. He is vastly experienced at this level and will also bring excellent leadership qualities that will help enhance the squad both on and off the pitch.”

Huntly chairman Gordon Carter said: “We are absolutely delighted to have signed Cammy .

“He is a quality centre-half with a huge amount of Highland League experience He is also a natural leader and I am sure that he will make a big impact at our club.”