World Cup still on for Scots after Slovakia late show

Scotland left it late, but the road to Russia and the World Cup is still open.

An 88th minute own goal from Martin Skrtel secured a crucial three points at Hampden.

Scotland played for almost 70 minutes against 10 men and their pressure eventually told. Win in Slovenia on Sunday and a play-off berth is secured.

The Dark Blues started on the front trying to take the game to Slovakia as they had to do. On nine minutes the Scots should have had a penalty.

Kieran Tierney was barged over by Robert Mak on the right side of the box but for some reason Serbian referee Milorad Mazic chose not to point to the spot.

Ten minutes later Hampden witnessed the best of Slovak goalie Martin Dubravka to keep the score at 0-0.

After a Leigh Griffiths corner on the right was cleared back out to the striker he curled a superb left foot ball to the back post, Christophe Berra had stayed up from the corner and his powerful header appeared to be heading for the net until Dubravka pulled out a stunning diving save.

Midway through the first period Strachan’s side were handed a major boost when the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Mak had been booked on 17 minutes for clattering foul on James Forrest, six minutes later Mak blatantly dived when trying to go round Scots goalia Craig Gordon ref Mazic spotted it and Mak was shown a second yellow card and then a red, despite Slovakia’s lengthy protestations.

Scotland kept trying to force the pace against 10 men but around the half hour they were in danger of being caught on the counter-attack. Stanislav Lobotka’s interchange with Adam Nemec almost presented the former with a chance and moments later the latter’s hold-up play nearly allowed star man Marek Hamsik the chance to shoot from the edge of the area.

On 35 minutes it was nearly a Scotland breakaway which opened the scoring. Forrest drove forward and found Griffiths, the Celtic striker stepped inside centre-back Jan Durica onto his left foot and forced Dubravka to dive low and push clear his curling strike.

The second half started in cagey fashion with both sides misplacing passes and struggling to really create anything of note.

On 57 minutes Lobotka shot straight at Gordon from 20 yards after Slovakia threatened again on the break and Hamsik fired well over soon after.

On 59 minutes Gordon was required again to keep it level and keep alive World Cup dreams.

Scotland lost out in midfield and when Hamsik broke Slovakia had four attackers against three defenders, Jan Gregus charged into the area on the right, Hamsik found him and but the former’s right foot blast from 15 yards was well stopped at the near post.

Two minutes later a swerving 25 yarder from Griffiths was well pushed away by Dubravka.

The Scots played with more urgency as the half went on and on 68 minutes sub Chris Martin smacked the crossbar from 25 yards with a powerful strike – Dubravka was well beaten.

With 17 to play the woodwork and more inspired work from Dubravka denied Scotland.

Martin drew a foul from Martin Skrtel 25 yards. With the Tartan Army hoping for another repeat of his two stunners against England he crashed the ball off the bar and when the ball was recycled a Martin back-heel found Morrison clear in the box but his left foot half-volley from 10 yards was brilliantly saved.

On 78 minutes Dubravka thwarted Scotland again when he pushed away Andy Robertson’s drive at the near post.

But the World Cup dream was salvaged with just two minutes to play and Martin played a big part in it.

Sub Ikechi Anya found space on the right, his low ball to the near post was aimed for Martin who slid in alongside Skrtel, the Slovakian defender got to the ball first but turned it in at the front post to cue bedlam inside Hampden.

Scotland: Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Christophe Berra, Charlie Mulgrew, Andy Robertson; Darren Fletcher, Barry Bannan; James Forrest, James Morrison Matt Phillips; Leigh Griffiths.

Subs: Chris Martin for James Forrest 60, James McArthur for Darren Fletcher 79 and Ikechi Anya for Kieran Tierney 82.

Slovakia: Martin Dubravka, Peter Pekarik, Martin Skrtel, Jan Durica, Jan Gregus, Adam Nemec, Tomas Hubocan, Marek Hamsik, Juraj Kucka, Robert Mak, Stanislav Lobotka.

Subs: Vladimir Weiss for Adam Nemec 78, Ondrej Duda for Marek Hamsik 79 and Norbert Gyomber for Juraj Kucka 79.