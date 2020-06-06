Rachel Corsie’s weekly column: We choose to ignore racism because we are not in the direct line of fire

I have spent much of this week on calls and involved in broader discussions in relation to the protests supporting Black Lives Matter.

I have also been very grateful for the eye-opening words and acts of so many close to me, and also those who I have never met, who have rallied to demand an end to racism and its consequences.

While I have learned of my continued naivety, this is now my sixth year in the United States and my awareness has grown of the deep rooted prejudice and inequality ingrained in societal norms.

A lack of true understanding has seen so many of us remain passive, which I now recognise as inexcusable and a behaviour which plays a role in maintaining inequalities and the oppression of black people.

We choose to ignore because we are not in the direct line of fire.

I was ignorant to think racism was one dimensional.

And because I don’t personally act in a discriminatory manner or use offensive racial language, that made me not part of the bigger issue.

I am not one to use my social media platform to engage in dialogue of such a serious nature. However, I have felt passionately about using it in recent days to help bring attention to websites, articles and better information on race issues and to help make more of us become an ally for the movement.

This gives a lot of perspective. One of many videos I have watched over the last few days that really hit me. Have a watch. We can all educate ourselves more and listen more. 🖤 https://t.co/wCt6UeZ29H — Desiree Scott (@MsDScott11) June 2, 2020

Let me also add, while I now feel passionately about helping in the struggle for equality, I also feel uncomfortable, as I know I have not yet done enough.

Our league has a diverse demographic and there are several black players in every team.

We want to collectively use this platform for the greater good of all communities, but we are passionate about standing in solidarity for our team-mates.

I am privileged and I understand it makes me unable to fully understand what others have to suffer. But by listening, reading, watching, searching online, opening up conversations, taking time to learn, I have realised I can do so much more to stand for what I believe is right, and that silence is cowardly.

Below is a link to local resources that can inform, educate & support change in our community. Link: https://t.co/WebbToZaDY — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) June 4, 2020

Up to now, I have chosen to primarily use the words of others – to share their voices, as I have felt their messages to be profound and hard-hitting. And these voices often come, sadly, from a place of personal experience.

I have tried to post information on social media that I have found educational and insightful for people “like me”, in the hope we can be open-minded and humble in acknowledging our lack of awareness.

And to make an impact on the unquestionable need for change.

Salt Lake standing up for the black community

This week, there have been peaceful protests outside state government buildings here in Salt Lake City.

More aggravated protesting over the course of the previous days has caused the city to be under curfew between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

While Salt Lake has a relatively small black community, the city’s support for prejudiced communities has grown in recent years and the protest was peacefully heard and hopefully can be impactful.

Royals facing tough draw in Utah 2020 Challenge Cup

The official draw for the Utah 2020 Challenge Cup was live on TV on Monday morning from the CBS news studio in New York.

Out the hat as team number four, we learned of our fate for the upcoming tournament.

Opening the event on June 27 will be a double header of Chicago Red Stars versus Orlando Pride, before last year’s Championship finalists, Portland Thorns, will battle it out again against the powerhouse North Carolina Courage.

Courage have won two straight championship finals, but the tournament-style event, which – due to Covid-19 – has replaced the 2020 season, opens the door for any team to feel they have a chance to lift silverware.

For the Utah Royals, we will begin on June 30 against Washington Spirit, before an intense run of games against Chicago, Reign FC and Courage, which will follow on July 4, 8 and 12.

Having not played many competitive games this year, squad depth and rotation will likely play a crucial role for all teams.

Our full team training began this week and the volume of work has already been intense.

With our new coaching staff, the tactical detail has begun, while the physical demands have been increased.

At the same time, it has been very enjoyable getting back out on to the pitch.

However, there were some cobwebs that we needed to get rid of and hopefully next week will bring an improved standard.