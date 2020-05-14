Show Links
WATCH: Scotland captain Rachel Corsie answers your questions

by Ryan Cryle
14/05/2020, 3:32 pm Updated: 14/05/2020, 3:41 pm

We recently asked the Evening Express readers to submit their questions for Scotland Women’s National Team captain and columnist Rachel Corsie.

In the clip above, Aberdeen-raised Utah Royals centre-back Rachel answers questions on everything from her career ambitions going forward to who she thinks will be Scotland captain for the 2027 World Cup and her top five chocolate biscuits.

Look out for more Q&A sessions with our columnists in the coming weeks.