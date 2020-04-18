Rachel Corsie: Waiting anxiously for mid-May as football lives are put on hold

It seems very hard to believe that this week marks my fifth one in isolation.

I returned to the USA exactly five weeks on Wednesday with the anticipation of hitting the ground running in pre-season training.

My initial 14-day quarantine that I thought was equivalent to capital punishment now seems a stroll.

During the 10-day national team camp we enjoyed in Spain, I remember spending some of my down time looking through the team schedule that had been issued on the team app.

The gruelling programme was the first insight into the expectations of our new head coach, Craig Harrington, appointed since the turn of the year.

While I was perhaps slightly apprehensive, I was very much excited.

Our league have earmarked May 11 as the next milestone we should eagerly await in order to be given an update on when things will begin to slowly filter back to normality. I feel it is that uncertainty that is triggering many of our anxieties. However, the nature of this beast makes it very hard for those in charge to make future decisions confidently.

Mid-May is just short of four weeks away and that seems a very manageable marker to mentally get our heads around for now.

The constant yoyo effect of trying to stay focused and optimistic is relentlessly challenged by an hour of watching CNN news over dinner.

As it approaches, that elusive date looks a rather gloomy prospect for the feasibility of starting any kind of team sporting activity.

The greatest challenge for the NWSL is that all clubs are vastly spread across the nation and almost every state has its own strict parameters and regulations based on the varying levels of severity of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the league will have to make a decision that is consistent for all teams and is firstly agreed to by the club owners as “fair”.

Based on that, we can assume that no team will be permitted to start pre-season before all team’s are able to.

While things look despairing for New Jersey, Chicago and probably Houston next, the return of women’s soccer seems a little off for us here in the USA.

Having caught up with some of the girls playing back home in Scotland and in the FAWSL in England, neither league looks close to seeing a return either.

That certainly seems the best and safest outcome for now, although I hope we can overcome this as safely and as soon as possible.