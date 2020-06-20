Rachel Corsie’s weekly column: Vast NWSL restart plan has covered all bases to ensure player safety

The entire NWSL player group joined a mandatory call with the league’s board to discuss the full protocols of the upcoming Utah Challenge Cup.

More than 230 players participated on Thursday to hear the criteria meticulously planned out and the tournament details.

Having heard of the plans in place for the continuation of the Premier League in England, I fully expected the plans to be vast, and they certainly are that.

The call came before all teams arrive in Utah ahead of the opening game on June 27.

The first requirement involves extensive testing, which has already become a weekly ritual at each club over the past few weeks.

All players and travelling staff must have a clear test in their own departure city, before even being allowed on the plane, and then they will subsequently be tested once landing into Salt Lake City.

From there, more tests are required every few days to ensure each player is safe and well to play in each of the games, which will fall every four to six days once the opening schedule begins.

From June 24, all players and staff will be considered in lockdown once again.

Housing provided for the tournament will be split across three hotels and the detailed running of each of these will also be strictly regimented, all the way down to the house-keeping staff and the cleaning schedule of all rooms.

The hotel, tournament grounds and football facilities will be considered “the village” and no player will be allowed to leave these areas unless for a medical emergency.

Equally, no visitors or family are able to come in.

For those wishing to get any other food supplies, or to grab a coffee, they will need to have their designated administrator make those trips for them, whereby each team will be allowed one person to perform such duties.

For my club, we will be allowed to stay in our own beds at our apartments. However, all other the rules apply to us, too.

The league have further navigated around players who have children, ensuring processes are implemented to best accommodate all of those additional needs.

There is substantial criteria for TV crews and media staff, with maps and pathways ensuring the minimisation of any unnecessary human contact.

Three meals a day will be provided in a contactless manner, and these will be required to be eaten in private.

Masks and other protected PPE will be mandatory other than during matches, training and gym sessions, and no players from different teams will be allowed to socialise or meet with one another, except for during match play.

Some teams are even prohibiting their players from visiting their own team-mates and social time in the hotel will be monitored and limited.

Breach of the rules will result in some kind of reprimand, with the most severe punishment resulting in a ban and subsequently being sent home.

NWSL presses on despite positive test

A concerning announcement came this week from the NWSL as the first player tested positive for Covid-19.

While worrying, the league continue to follow the health protocols and government guidelines and the primary concern is for the individual and all others at the club.

This was considered likely at some point during this extensive testing period, so the news will not hamper the plans to start the NWSL Utah Challenge Cup a week today.