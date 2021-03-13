Rachel Corsie: Two contrasting journeys into Champions League quarter-finals

Both English clubs now know who they will face in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Women’s Champions League.

Manchester City cruised through to the last eight with an 8-0 aggregate win over Fiorentina.

With a 3-0 advantage going into the second leg, it was expected to be a fairly comfortable night for Gareth Taylor’s side and things never strayed far from that narrative.

An Ellen White double and a third from the spot from Caroline Weir had City up by the same margin before the break. To compound Fiorentina’s woes, City then brought on American cavalry in the form of Sam Mewis, who scored twice in the second half to conclude things.

It certainly wasn’t quite as comfortable for FAWSL League leaders Chelsea as they made things a little more stressful for themselves and their fans.

After taking a 2-0 advantage against Atletico Madrid in the first leg – surviving the scare of two saved penalties that required heroics from keeper Ann-Katrin Berger – the second-leg was expected to have been a little more composed.

Chelsea were without Sophie Ingle, who was suspended. Whilst they largely dominated the opening period, it appeared like they once again offered Atletico a lifeline.

It wouldn’t be warning enough as two previous claims for a spot-kick were dismissed, Chelsea conceded yet another penalty midway into the second half with the score still all-square.

Niamh Charles was deemed to handle the ball inside the area, and English striker Toni Duggan was offered the chance to step up and pile the pressure on for a nervy ending.

Astonishly, Duggan struck the bar and let Chelsea off the hook once again, and their rued chances would be irrecoverable.

Only minutes later Chelsea would have a penalty of their own, and just as in the first leg, Maren Mjelde showed her calmness in these high-pressure moments, as she made no mistake in firing straight down the middle, past former Chelsea keeper Hedvig Lindahl.

An away goal added to Atletico’s now even steeper task, and despite eventually getting their goal in the final minutes, it would be a little too late.

The 3-1 aggregate win meant they joined City in the hat for the draw yesterday, which decided both the quarter and semi-final match-ups.

They will only meet each other should they both make it through to the final in Gothenburg on May 16.

Chelsea will need to see off Wolfsburg first of all, before facing the winner of Rosengard and Bayern Munich.

Manchester City will have to beat Barcelona before coming up against what will likely be either PSG or Lyon. PSG finish their last 16 tie next week against Sparta.

Lyon are aiming for their fifth consecutive title and have sent both Chelsea and City out at the semi-final stages before. Wolfsburg are the only other side who remain to have previously won the trophy.