Scotland captain Rachel Corsie: Trolls who attack women’s football must listen to Ian Wright’s words

It was great to hear Ian Wright put his opinion forward on the sexism and bullying on social media aimed at the women’s game.

Even reputable accounts are still plagued with misogynistic comments and then there are other trolls crucifying the game.

One place I often see these comments is in response to the BBC Sport account, as they try to showcase some of the UK and world’s greatest sporting spectacles.

Someone of Wright’s stature in the men’s game speaking out will hopefully carry some weight, although ingrained negative behaviours usually take a lot longer to be stamped out.

I remain sure most comments are flippant and, whatever purpose they serve, they are not worth being seen by those who do care.

It still, however, seems shameful that we continue to think it is acceptable to be brutally cruel and sexist towards someone else’s passion and career, without any justification for it and from behind anonymous online profiles.

I really hope we can find a way to help those who do make these remarks, so that they can avoid the urge and understand that it is damaging and unwelcomed.

Women’s sport is particularly vulnerable.

Our energy is best used in stabilising the sports industry to find ways to survive the current strain.