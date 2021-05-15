Rachel Corsie: Casey Stoney has enhanced her reputation at Manchester United

The WSL has only just been wrapped up and there has already been some significant movement across the league.

The changes are expected to continue as the off-season starts and the summer transfer window enables plenty more movement.

Probably the most significant news came out of Manchester United on Wednesday morning, when Casey Stoney announced that she would stepping down from her role as head coach.

Stoney has been at the helm since the club started in 2018 and she impressively took the side from WSL 2 into WSL 1 in her first season in charge.

ℹ️ Casey Stoney will step down from her role as head coach at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 12, 2021

The club has twice finished fourth in the last two seasons, with this year’s significant improvement seeing them top at Christmas before narrowly missing out on a Champions League spot to Arsenal.

While Stoney admitted that the club’s ambitions of finishing in the top three had not been achieved and therefore her side had failed to meet the targets set, there is no doubt her decision to move is connected with the notable frustrations being felt within the club.

Manchester United unquestionably have the resources to accommodate the club’s women’s team but the current environment has disappointedly fallen short of the expectations that should be provided to the top of the game.

Having done a remarkable job in her first official head coaching role, Stoney leaves with a positive reputation and one that has certainly enhanced her own status.

She developed and nurtured her side into one of the best in the women’s game in England.

Instilling a very purposeful playing style, and the addition of some key signings earlier this season, she produced a formidable United side that impressively pushed the top three to very end.

Many will be keen to see where she ends up – but she is not the only head coach on the move.

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro had already announced his departure from the club before the season concluded.

Having been with them since 2017, he led Arsenal to the league title in 2018-19 and has also won the League Cup during his tenure.

However, after a mixed season he has decided to draw a close on his time in north London.

Movement among players has also already started, and many will be leaving England.

Manchester City’s Gemma Bonner and Bristol City’s Ebony Salmon are both expected to arrive at Racing Louisville in the coming weeks.

Reading and Wales midfielder Angharad James is also on her way Stateside to join North Carolina Courage.

Meanwhile, US duo Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle are expected to return to clubs in their homeland after spending a trophyless nine months at Manchester City.

The transfer window runs until the end of August and plenty more movement is expected in the weeks ahead.

Many clubs will spend some time reflecting on the season just gone before looking for acquisitions.