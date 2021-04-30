Scotland captain Rachel Corsie relishing ‘exciting’ World Cup qualifying group

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie believes the national team have been handed an exciting draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Scots, who qualified for the last World Cup in France in 2019, will take on Spain, Ukraine, Hungary and Faroe Islands in Group B.

The winners of the group will qualify directly for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while the nine group runners-up will contest play-off matches in October 2022 to determine the two remaining direct spots, as well as the spot for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup play-off tournament.

Corsie said: “I think it’s an exciting draw.

“After the last campaign there was a lot of disappointment within the group so it’s great to know what’s ahead and who we have to face.

“The draw has definitely produced games we feel more than capable of getting positive results in, so we can put ourselves in a good position to reach the next World Cup.

“Spain are now considered one of the top teams in the world and they’ve improved a lot recently as they have talented young players who are becoming more experienced.

“I think that’s reflected in how well teams like Barcelona are doing in the Champions League.

“It’s certainly a tough team to be drawn against but it’s one to look forward to as we have top players who are playing at a high level and we need to show what we can do. We’ll relish those games I’m sure.”

England were drawn into Group D, a group of six, alongside, Austria, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Latvia and Luxembourg.

Wales, who have not yet qualified for any major tournament, will be looking for a change in fortunes after being drawn in Group I.

They will play France, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan and Estonia, while the Republic of Ireland were drawn third in Group A, which contained Spain, Finland, Slovakia and Greece.

Corsie added: “Over the years we’ve seen the pot 3 and pot 4 teams really improve so there are no easy games in our group.

"We have to focus on ourselves though and we have a squad of players who are at their peak so now it's time to show what we're capable of again.

“For those of us who have had a taste of those major tournaments we absolutely want to get back there for the country as a whole.

“We saw the huge impact being at the World Cup in 2019 had, and how much the country got behind us.

“We are all Scotland fans at heart too and we want to be back at on the big stage, competing against the best. We have a great chance to do that with the squad of players we have.”