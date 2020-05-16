Rachel Corsie: Restarting MLS or NWSL football with Disneyworld tournament must not come at expense of player safety

As I mentioned last week, the steps to get women’s football back up and running in the United States will likely follow whatever Major League Soccer (MLS) do.

Unofficially, the story broke this week a restart to men’s club proceedings will look drastically different to a normal season.

The proposal will see all the MLS teams hosted in one central location, with the football being played in the format of a “tournament-style” competition.

It is thought the competition will be held in Orlando, where facilities at the Disney Sports Complex will be able to host all 26 sides.

The aim is all players, coaches and support staff will be homed in the residential area of the ESPN Wide World of Sports. Broadcaster ESPN, owned by Disney, is one of the MLS partners and understandably is eager to stage the event in an effort to get something from the 2020 season.

From what I hear, and unsurprisingly for Disney, the resort is meant to be spectacular and the 220-acre grounds have pitches which are immaculate to play on.

The competition will require a substantial amount of planning, with the primary concern being the health and safety of everyone involved.

Testing will be required to be mapped out on a mass scale and the requirements put on each team arriving in Orlando will be very detailed, I imagine.

The inherent challenge for the players will undoubtedly be the length of time they’ll have to spend away from their families and the implications over benefits, including salaries. Not to mention most players have not had much competitive football over the past few months and the demands of multiple games in quick succession would seem to risk higher-than-usual injuries.

As conversations continue in private, the rumour mill of the women’s football world also continues with speculation over how our side of things could fit into this plan.

The speed at which news travels is quite astonishing and you can imagine how arms and legs grow.

In Utah, we continue to make use of our training pitch four days a week, with only three players on the field at any one time.

Just being able to work in an environment I associate with club training has been a boost, and even just turning up in our training kit feels like another step forward.

I would be excited to be able to begin a season this year in whatever format was possible, but not at the expense of health and safety.