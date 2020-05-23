Rachel Corsie’s weekly column: Training ramps up in Utah, and Aberdeen could’ve done more to include women in kit launch

Progress continues over here in Utah and there is some prospect that competitive sport may not be too far away.

As of Monday, we will move into what we hope is phase two of our league-wide protocols for getting back into team training.

The team will be able to increase the training numbers from two and three to small groups. The specific number is yet to be detailed, but is thought to be somewhere between six and eight players for any one session.

Additionally, the head coach will be allowed to be present during these sessions and be able to add more content both tactically and technically.

The team facilities will also hopefully be open, helping towards a typical in-season day.

The league’s greatest test is working around the travel challenges they inevitably face. Having teams spread all across the country, from Washington DC to Orlando to Seattle, there are no games in the league calendar any team can travel to other than by plane, making the health and safety challenges very difficult.

As players, I think our current group have been very diligent in adhering to the guidelines and the adaptability of everyone to adjust to the unknown and ever-changing parameters has been commendable.

Many changes have been last minute and bring several challenges to the wellbeing of players, while adding a lot of instability.

Our focus has continued to be to look after one another. The small steps that have been made in the past few weeks have been a boost to help us focus on the fact we may be able to return at some point this year and also relatively soon.

While many other US professional leagues remain at a standstill, our league perhaps is able to move quicker due to the reduced number of teams in comparison to others.

Additionally, the new commissioner of the NWSL, Lisa Baird, has had glowing reviews from all who have worked closely with her.

She started in her new role on March 9, just two days before she subsequently had to call a halt to everything and shut the league down.

The progress on Monday ultimately will rely on one final parameter, which will be testing of all players.

It is expected that all players will be tested over the weekend. Further testing protocol is then in place for the foreseeable weeks ahead to maximise player safety and minimise the risk of infection.

Togetherness would not have cost much

I would argue Aberdeen missed a good opportunity to promote their women’s team with the launch of the new kit for the 2020-21 season.

I noticed a club comment on Twitter stating the women’s team have a different team sponsor – however, that seems a weak argument.

It would have been a good opportunity to show some committed togetherness. The gesture would have been at no cost, yet could have reaped some value in return.