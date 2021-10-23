Rachel Corsie: Swedes will be our toughest test so far

The women’s international window continues into next week and Scotland have another opportunity to build on the progress made so far under new head coach Pedro Martinez Losa.

The match against Hungary last night was the third game in our Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign, which won’t be completed until September 2022.

Scotland are well placed, but we will need to keep setting high standards in our performances if we are to realistically challenge group favourites, Spain.

The national team will now face Sweden at St Mirren’s home Stadium on Tuesday night in a friendly. The game will arguably be the toughest test we have faced since the last Women’s World Cup in 2019.

In August, when the most recent FIFA world rankings were revealed, Sweden were listed second, moving up three places and ahead of Germany, France and Netherlands. Only the USA, in top position, are above them.

Their rise comes as a result of their back-to-back successes at major tournaments. They finished in third place at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, which they then built upon by taking silver at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

With regard to Scotland, we are starting to establish a clearer pattern in our playing style and, while some supporters might not be able to see the transition quite yet, the changes in the day-to-day work being carried out are significant.

The competitiveness within training has continued from our last camp in September and the content continues to challenge and demand the highest standards of everyone.

There has been a lot of information for the players to take in and the learning curve continues on a steep trajectory, but there is a collective desire to make the most of the games and opportunities ahead.

The team has needed some stern words over our recent underachievement, including failing to qualify for next summer’s Euros, and our training is designed meticulously to address previous problems on the pitch, while the bar has been raised to eliminate any lackadaisical attitudes or complacency.

One of the most positive things from our recent camps has been the enjoyable environment which continues to be cultivated – something which could become an incredibly powerful asset for the squad.

This test against Sweden will put a measure on the squad’s progress and, from personal experience, the Swedes are a team you cannot give an inch to in any aspect of the game. They have a ruthless style and it can be easy to succumb to their unrelenting pressure.

It will be important we do not allow them to prevent us from trying to fulfil our own objectives for the match.

The final international window of 2021 at the end of November will be a double-header against Ukraine followed by a trip to Seville to face Spain.

Both games will bring their own different challenges, and Tuesday night’s clash with top drawer opposition will allow us to more critically evaluate where we are at.

Little between the leading teams in SWPL1 this season

Last weekend’s huge SWPL1 clash between Glasgow City and Rangers ended all square, as the sides drew 1-1 at Petershill Park to keep Rangers top of the table.

The game lacked much quality in the opening period as both teams appeared to frantically try and gain a foothold. With the tie earmarked as the biggest clash of the season so far, the pressure on both teams seemed to be taking a toll.

Neither team found much success and chances in the first half were largely few and far between.

Early into the second half, away side Rangers finally found a way to break the deadlock after a Lizzie Arnot’s corner was headed in by defender Chantelle Swaby in the 55th minute.

Scotland goalkeeper, Lee Alexander, will feel she should have done better with the effort which seemed to be straight at her, although she had little time to react.

Fortunately for Alexander and City, the goal would be cancelled out shortly after. Irish midfielder Niamh Farrelly headed past Jenna Fife from Megan Foley’s delivery from the right hand side to rescue a point.

Both teams pressed for a winner, but a share of the spoils was probably a fair result from the opening encounter between these two.

The drama between the teams will hopefully fuel an exciting rivalry which should bring an added competitiveness to the top of the women’s game in Scotland.

There is a long way to go yet and plenty more fraught encounters to look forward to this season.

Kirk pays price for Toffees’ poor start

Everton have sacked Scottish manager Willie Kirk after only six games this season.

The Toffees currently sit eight in the WSL and started with back-to-back 4-0 defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea to begin their campaign.

That sparked scrutiny over Kirk’s tenure after it was anticipated the side would make strides this season to push the top four.

The board’s substantial backing in the summer saw a number of players recruited and the start has fallen short of expectations of the club.

Meanwhile, Ellen White is closing in on the record to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer. She is currently three goals behind Kelly Smith’s tally of 46, with 43 goals in 97 appearances.