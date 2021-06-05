Rachel Corsie: Scotland friendlies are a chance for new faces to show what they can do

The Scotland team will meet for the first time on Monday since our defeat in the final Euro Qualifying game against Portugal in February.

The national team didn’t utilise the April international dates but will play Northern Ireland and Wales away from home in the upcoming window.

The team is still without a confirmed head coach but will again be led by Stuart McLaren who took interim charge earlier in the year.

The camp will be the last opportunity for the team to prepare ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign that will begin in September.

In that opening double header, Scotland will travel away to Hungary before playing at home against the Faroe Islands.

Despite Caroline Weir and Kim Little being named in the Team GB squad that will meet later in the month, both players have been selected for the camp.

© PA

Along with them, there will be four new faces, which will hopefully add some new competitiveness.

Christy Grimshaw has been included after having a successful season with AC Milan. The attacking midfielder played a significant part in their domestic season in helping secure a Champions League spot for the club, although they did fall short of Juventus, who strolled to being crowned League champions.

Also included in the squad are home duo Leah Eddie and Brianna Westrup.

Whilst Eddie’s Hibernian have had a mixed season, she has had a consistently positive influence on her side and was named player of the year for her club team earlier this month.

At only 20 years of age, she will be the youngest player to be included in the squad but comes with plenty experience from Scotland’s youth national team exposure.

Westrup has been included after her standout first season at Rangers.

The defender originally was born in California and spent time studying and playing at the University of Virginia, however she is eligible to represent Scotland due to her mother’s heritage.

The other new face will be Eartha Cummings.

Like Eddie, she joins the senior team after having been involved in the youth set-up. The 21-year-old will join Lee Alexander and Jenna Fife as the selected goalkeepers.

She currently plays for English Championship side Charlton Athletic, after a brief spell with Bristol City. Coming through the Spartans Academy, she has impressively been involved in the senior women’s game in Scotland since she was 14.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mclarenstu has named his squad for our upcoming friendly matches against Northern Ireland and Wales. 👏 There are first #SWNT calls-ups for: Eartha Cumings, Leah Eddie, Brianna Westrup and Christy Grimshaw. — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 31, 2021

The squad will also be missing some of their more regularly featured players, as Arsenal duo Lisa Evans and Jen Beattie miss out, along with Martha Thomas who were all unavailable for selection due to injury.

Also unavailable for the coming games, as well as the remaining fixtures this year, will be Emma Mitchell.

Whilst she will be missed, the reasons behind her absense are a little more exciting, as she announced last month that she is expecting her first child in November.

Disappointingly the two games will be played behind closed doors, which seems unfortunate to miss out on the return of having fans again, however we can hope to look forward to that later this year.

Can Glasgow City finish the job?

SWPL 1 will go down to the wire as the final weekend of league fixtures will take place on Sunday.

Celtic have made an impressive surge to put pressure on leaders Glasgow City, and they have built some relentless momentum.

After an emphatic third win over Old Firm rivals two weeks ago, Celtic knocked Rangers out of second spot and have given themselves a viable opportunity to be crowned the new league champions.

© SNS Group

Whilst Glasgow City have held the top spot for most of the second half of the season, they will be hoping that they won’t rue earlier misses.

City have dropped four points in May, after two goalless draws against Hibs and Celtic, and a win in either game would have enabled them to be out of reach by this point.

Those results will undoubtedly have given Celtic hope as they have gathered some impetus of late.

Their 10-0 win last weekend against a poor Forfar side has now also put them in contention of having a favourable goal difference if results go their way.

A win is needed, along with making up the three goal deficit but given their form that should be straight-forward. However, the final day of football always has a chance to bring the unexpected.

Glasgow City will face Rangers needing just a point.

Rangers have left themselves out of contention, as they close out their first year as a professional outfit. Anything short of a win will mean they will also miss out on a possible Champions League place, and even that accomplishment would rely on Celtic dropping points at Motherwell.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will resume their hunt for back-to-back promotion as they face Stirling University on Sunday.

SWPL 2 will squeeze in 8 remaining fixtures to conclude a shortened 2020/21 season.

FA Cup to be decided next term

The women’s 2020/21 FA Cup is due to be concluded at the beginning of the next FAWSL season, after its return was more severely struck by covid-19 restrictions.

With the remaining lower league teams in the competition not carrying professional status, the return to action was delayed for an extended period.

The quarter-finals will now be played at the end of September following the start of the new FAWSL season. The pick of the ties will see Arsenal face London rivals Spurs.