Rachel Corsie: Postponement could be a significant setback for Team GB

Team GB’s preparation ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next month took a minor dent as their warm-up match against Zambia has been postponed.

The game was to be their only one on home soil before the team departs for Japan mid-July.

The match was planned to take place on July 1 at Stoke City’s Bet365 stadium, with a restricted-capacity crowd expected to be in attendance to send the team off.

Zambia recently became one of the countries added to the ‘red-list’ by the government and as such made the tie impractical amidst the circumstances.

The postponement is perhaps more significant for Team GB than it would be to most other countries, due to the complex nature of the sides make-up.

Whilst the majority of the team is English, and those players met for a preliminary camp over the International window earlier this month to begin their own preparation, the collective squad is yet to play a competitive match together up to this point.

Both Scotland and Wales rightly utilised the June window for their own preparation ahead of the Women’s World Cup qualifying matches that will begin in the next International break in September.

That meant Caroline Weir, Kim Little and Sophie Ingle were all respectfully representing their home nations before being available to join up for Team GB’s intensive pre-Games training camp.

Despite the friendly game being cancelled, Team GB will benefit from having their players together for an extended period ahead of the competition starting.

Seventeen out of the 18 players in the squad ply their trade in the FAWSL and given that their season is currently enjoying it’s summer break, all players have been available to attend an intensive six-week training camp in the run-up.

© PA

Rachel Daly, who currently plays in the NWSL for Houston Dash, was given special permission to also attend the training camp despite having club commitments over the course of this period.

In anticipation for the heat and humidity, the team has based itself at Loughborough’s training centre, utilising the heat-chambers and other high performance facilities to try and build-up some tolerance to the conditions that are expected to be faced.

The particularly small squad sizes that the Olympic Committee permit, alongside the travel and short turnaround between matches, will make for a very gruelling two-and-a-half week competition.

To reach the final, the team could play six matches across 17 days, if they hope to be in contention for gold.

Whilst Germany claimed gold at Rio 2016, they failed to qualify for the tournament this time around, with Sweden and the Netherlands taking the other two spots for Europe.

Four-time gold medal winners, USA, will likely be favourites once again, especially after they returned to their dominant ways in 2019 being crowned World Cup champions.

The US are yet to lose a game since that final in July 2019 and with an experienced roster named just this week by head Vlatko Andonovski, players such as Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn very much know what it takes to perform on this kind of stage.

Dons closing in on the title

Aberdeen Women are on the brink of their second consecutive promotion, after a crucial win against close rivals Partick Thistle on Wednesday.

Emma Hunter’s side had their confidence knocked last weekend as Hamilton Accies claimed a 2-1 win that might have put some questions over the nerves of the Dons.

However, there were none on show on another midweek fixture at Cormack Park.

© Supplied by Aberdeen FC

The 2-0 win over Partick Thistle ended Thistles hopes of being in with a chance of the title, as the six-point clash extended Aberdeen’s lead to eight points over their Glasgow rivals, with only two games now remaining for the away side.

The breakthrough came just after half-time, with Scotland youth International Bayley Hutchison firing the Dons ahead, before ensuring the win 14 minutes later with her second on the night.

The Dons were also helped with Accies trouncing Dundee United 5-1 in the same round of fixtures. The gap at the top now means Aberdeen need just two points from their last three games to be crowned league champions.

Assuming promotion, the Dons will gain some leverage to keep the likes of Hutchison and Francesca Ogilvie, who have undoubtedly caught the eye of clubs down south.

The two local girls will be relishing the opportunity to play in the top flight of senior Scottish football and it would be a boost for the game in the north-east if they can do so here.

Given the set-up, Aberdeen could reverse traditions and become an attractive outfit for others to be lured north.

Yokoyama praised for bravery

Washington Spirit forward Kumi Yokoyama was recognised this week by President Joe Biden for their bravery in publicly coming out as transgender.

They join Quinn, a Canadian and OL Reign midfielder, who came out last year.

Their courage has been influential in raising awareness and bringing education to a matter that is at the forefront of world politics.

Orlando Pride have also been wearing T-shirts showing “protect trans kids” after a repressive bill was passed in Florida this month.