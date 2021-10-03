Rachel Corsie: No mistake as the big guns progress to the last four of delayed Women’s FA Cup

The Women’s 2020-21 FA Cup quarter-finals followed a rather straightforward outcome as last season’s top three all made it through.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal all sailed past their opponents and will be joined by Brighton in the final four.

The competition was delayed as last season’s Covid-19 restrictions held up proceedings, with lower-leagues not meeting the elite sport exemption criteria to allow for earlier rounds to be completed before the conclusion of the regular season.

Whilst Leicester are without a win in the league, a midweek cup tie would have seemed like a golden opportunity to change the mood. However it would turn out to be a long night for the Foxes.

They faced a struggling and injury-hit Manchester City who also were in need of a pick-me-up, after they were torn apart at the weekend in a 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal.

The game offered little to speak of in the opening 45 minutes, as the sides went in at half-time with the scores even.

The breakthrough came just moments after the break as Khadija Shaw fired City in front, which seemed to ease the evident tension of some of City’s stars.

From there, the shift in tempo sparked a second half that was much more City-like. Vicky Losada and Shaw struck again in quick succession to put the game far out of reach of the travelling team, before Alex Greenwood scored her first goal for the club from the spot.

Jamaican forward Shaw completed her hat-trick before Fillippa Angeldahl rounded off the scoring, as things finished 6-0.

The win eased the pressure that had began to mount on City, after what has been a troubled start. They will now face Chelsea in the semi-finals, as they too put on a second-half display to ensure they progressed.

With a number of changes to the starting XI that played at the weekend, Beth England had a chance to make her mark up front, however the forward’s biggest chance saw her blaze a spot kick over the bar in the first half.

At half-time, Emma Hayes called on her reliable pairing of Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby to spark some much needed magic. It was an invite they grabbed with both hands, as Kerr opened the scoring on the hour mark, before Kirby notched two more not long after. Pernille Harder rounded off another miserable night for Birmingham City, as the final score ended 4-0.

Arsenal have become the team to catch in domestic standings and they faced the only other side to have begun the season with three wins from three.

The North London derby looked like it could be a cup classic, after Rachel Williams put Spurs ahead inside three minutes. However, Arsenal stayed true to form and after Mana Iwabuchi equalised not long later, it was all one way, as the game finished 5-1 to the Gunners.

In the final game, Brighton faced the only non-FAWSL 1 side, in Charlton Athletic. Fliss Gibbons, scored the only goal of the night. As the left-back found herself in striking distance and unleased an unstoppable finish to knock out her former team.

Record-breaking night at Easter Road

Hibernian have set a new record for the biggest attendance at an SWPL 1 fixture, as over 5,500 fans attended the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road.

Hibs hosted Hearts on Wednesday night under the lights in Leith, and the club made sure to maximise the experience for their players and fans alike.

The turnout almost doubles the previous record with the club showcasing the support for the women’s game.

🎉 5️⃣5️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ 🎉 🟢 A new record attendance for a women’s club game in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Thank you for your incredible support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cf8anUHRDT — Hibernian Women (@HibernianWomen) September 29, 2021

The game finished 3-0 to Hibernian who put on a dominant display. Alexa Coyle opened the scoring in the first half, before a familiar name got on the score sheet to double the lead.

Rachael Boyle, wife of Hibs winger Martin, coolly slotted the ball home to make sure the home side would take all three points. Eilidh Adams netted a fine team goal to end the night on a high.

The defeat keeps Hearts fighting for survival and without a win. The only side below them are Motherwell, who have also lost their four opening games in the top tier, and sit beneath them on a more worrisome goal difference.

Whilst Hibs momentarily jumped up to third place, they will go into the weekend’s fixtures now in fourth place, as Glasgow City’s result on Thursday night earned them their top spot back.

With just one point separating the top four, the season has begun with an added competitiveness. Hibernian will host Rangers next, in what will be the match of the weekend this Sunday.

Name change in Oz

Australia are one of the first countries to rebrand their top flight of men’s and women’s football under one name.

Both leagues will now fall under the A-League banner, with the previous women’s division, known as the W-League, now scrapped.

The PFA in Australia has been pivotal in helping support the growth of the game together with Football Australia.

The announcement comes as Australia showcase their celebration of 100 years of women’s football in their country.