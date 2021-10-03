Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Women's football

Rachel Corsie: No mistake as the big guns progress to the last four of delayed Women’s FA Cup

By Rachel Corsie
03/10/2021, 6:00 am
Manchester City's Khadija Shaw celebrates after scoring her side's fifth goal against Leicester.
The Women’s 2020-21 FA Cup quarter-finals followed a rather straightforward outcome as last season’s top three all made it through.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal all sailed past their opponents and will be joined by Brighton in the final four.

The competition was delayed as last season’s Covid-19 restrictions held up proceedings, with lower-leagues not meeting the elite sport exemption criteria to allow for earlier rounds to be completed before the conclusion of the regular season.

Whilst Leicester are without a win in the league, a midweek cup tie would have seemed like a golden opportunity to change the mood.  However it would turn out to be a long night for the Foxes.

They faced a struggling and injury-hit Manchester City who also were in need of a pick-me-up, after they were torn apart at the weekend in a 5-0 thrashing by Arsenal.

The game offered little to speak of in the opening 45 minutes, as the sides went in at half-time with the scores even.

The breakthrough came just moments after the break as Khadija Shaw fired City in front, which seemed to ease the evident tension of some of City’s stars.

From there, the shift in tempo sparked a second half that was much more City-like. Vicky Losada and Shaw struck again in quick succession to put the game far out of reach of the travelling team, before Alex Greenwood scored her first goal for the club from the spot.

Manchester City’s Vicky Losada score’s her sides second goal during the FA Cup quarter final.

Jamaican forward Shaw completed her hat-trick before Fillippa Angeldahl rounded off the scoring, as things finished 6-0.

The win eased the pressure that had began to mount on City, after what has been a troubled start. They will now face Chelsea in the semi-finals, as they too put on a second-half display to ensure they progressed.

With a number of changes to the starting XI that played at the weekend, Beth England had a chance to make her mark up front, however the forward’s biggest chance saw her blaze a spot kick over the bar in the first half.

At half-time, Emma Hayes called on her reliable pairing of Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby to spark some much needed magic. It was an invite they grabbed with both hands, as Kerr opened the scoring on the hour mark, before Kirby notched two more not long after. Pernille Harder rounded off another miserable night for Birmingham City, as the final score ended 4-0.

Arsenal have become the team to catch in domestic standings and they faced the only other side to have begun the season with three wins from three.

The North London derby looked like it could be a cup classic, after Rachel Williams put Spurs ahead inside three minutes. However, Arsenal stayed true to form and after Mana Iwabuchi equalised not long later, it was all one way, as the game finished 5-1 to the Gunners.

In the final game, Brighton faced the only non-FAWSL 1 side, in Charlton Athletic. Fliss Gibbons, scored the only goal of the night. As the left-back found herself in striking distance and unleased an unstoppable finish to knock out her former team.

Record-breaking night at Easter Road

Hibernian have set a new record for the biggest attendance at an SWPL 1 fixture, as over 5,500 fans attended the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road.

Hibs hosted Hearts on Wednesday night under the lights in Leith, and the club made sure to maximise the experience for their players and fans alike.

The turnout almost doubles the previous record with the club showcasing the support for the women’s game.

The game finished 3-0 to Hibernian who put on a dominant display. Alexa Coyle opened the scoring in the first half, before a familiar name got on the score sheet to double the lead.

Rachael Boyle, wife of Hibs winger Martin, coolly slotted the ball home to make sure the home side would take all three points. Eilidh Adams netted a fine team goal to end the night on a high.

The defeat keeps Hearts fighting for survival and without a win. The only side below them are Motherwell, who have also lost their four opening games in the top tier, and sit beneath them on a more worrisome goal difference.

Whilst Hibs momentarily jumped up to third place, they will go into the weekend’s fixtures now in fourth place, as Glasgow City’s result on Thursday night earned them their top spot back.

With just one point separating the top four, the season has begun with an added competitiveness. Hibernian will host Rangers next, in what will be the match of the weekend this Sunday.

Name change in Oz

Australia are one of the first countries to rebrand their top flight of men’s and women’s football under one name.

Both leagues will now fall under the A-League banner, with the previous women’s division, known as the W-League, now scrapped.

The PFA in Australia has been pivotal in helping support the growth of the game together with Football Australia.

The announcement comes as Australia showcase their celebration of 100 years of women’s football in their country.

 

 