Rachel Corsie: Exciting new challenge ahead for Glasgow legend Leanne Ross

Former Glasgow City captain Leanne Ross has decided to hang up her playing boots, as she transitions into the role of first team assistant coach at the club.

After turning 40 last month she has decided the time is right to call an end to an incredibly successful career on the pitch with the Scottish champions.

The Falkirk-born midfielder joined Glasgow City in 2007, and was part of the first ever Glasgow City title-winning team. Since then, City have gone on to win 14-in-a-row domestic league titles, in which Ross has played an integral role in each.

Her honours continue impressively, as she won six League Cup and seven Scottish Cup titles, whilst also taking Glasgow City to the last eight in the Women’s Champions League, twice.

It doesn’t end there, personal accolades have also been added over the years, and in her final season she became the all-time leading goalscorer for the club with a remarkable 264 goals.

Her decorated club accomplishments are likely to go unmatched, as the growth of the game continues and the likelihood of a club being able to dominate becomes more challenging.

Her time at City also played an instrumental part in earning herself the privilege of becoming a regular pick with the national team under Anna Signeul.

After earning 133 caps for her country, she called time on her International career in 2017 after Scotland made their first ever appearance at a major tournament, at the 2017 Women’s Euros in the Netherlands.

National TV exposure for women’s game continues

The new FAWSL TV deal with BBC and Sky Sports has been teased out this week.

Around 20 games will be shown live on BBC One or Two over the 2021-22 season, with the first coverage coming from Goodison Park, where Everton Women will host Manchester City on September 4.

Sky Sports released the running order of their first 10 live matches, which will showcase every one of the 10 teams at least once.

It looks like my time in the US will be extended a little longer after agreeing a contract extension with Kansas City until December 2023.

SWPL Cup off to a thrilling start

The Scottish women’s season began on Sunday, with the newly designed SWPL Cup. Eight ties kicked off the first round of matches as the opening group stages got under way.

The new format has placed five teams into each of the four groups, before the knock-out rounds take place later this year, and the final planned for December 5.

The opening few weeks of the season will continue to allow for the group stages to be completed before the SWPL 1 and 2 will begin on Sunday September 5.

Last season’s SWPL 1 top four all made flawless starts to their campaign, unsurprisingly.

Jane Ross’s return to Scotland with a bang as she opened her account for the club she supports with a hat-trick. After an emphatic 6-0 score-line at halt-time, Rangers blew past lower division side Queen’s Park, 8-0, in the end.

In a similarly one-sided spectacle, Glasgow City went one better and put nine goals past Glasgow Women, in what was interim head coach, Grant Scott’s, first competitive win. Meanwhile Hibernian put four past Kilmarnock without return to start their cup run on a positive note.

Celtic did concede in their tie against Partick Thistle, however it wouldn’t matter, as the final score was marked down as a 3-0 win. Thistle carelessly included a trialist on their team-sheet which is a breach of the new cup rules.

They weren’t the only team however to make this error, and more painfully for Hearts, they also suffered a 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone for committing the same offence.

Lia Tweedie had given Hearts a 1-0 win which disappointingly will no longer stand and could be costly in enabling the side to progress to the later stages.

Last weekend would be the opening test for the two newly promoted sides, Aberdeen and Hamilton Accies.

The Dons are one of two Premier League 1 sides in Group A along with Rangers and they faced Boroughmuir Thistle in a tight encounter that they eventually came out 2-1 winners in.

The tie was a favourable start, yet posed some difficulty, with the Dons carrying the expectation of starting with a win, despite having a shortened off-season break after the completion of last season ran into the Summer months.

The win was ensured by goals from Eva Thomson and Francesca Ogilvie and was a positive start to the new campaign.

Meanwhile, in group C, Hamilton faced Spartans, with both teams looking to push for second place, with the likely prospect of Glasgow City finishing in pole position.

The game was an expectantly tight one, and finished 2-2 in the end.

Despite being newly promoted, Hamilton have shown why they pushed Aberdeen all the way last season and both teams should feel optimistic about building some momentum and making a dent in this season’s regular fixture list once it gets underway.

In the concluding fixture, Dundee United trounced SWPL 1 opposition, Forfar Farmington 10-0 in a score line that suggested Forfar’s season could be in trouble. That was confirmed yesterday when the club withdrew from the league.