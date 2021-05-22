Rachel Corsie: Glasgow City remain the team to beat despite increased Old Firm pressure

The SWPL 1 enters the final few weeks of the 2020-21 season and Glasgow City are on course for a phenomenal 14th consecutive title.

With four games remaining, City will need to win three of their remaining fixtures with the added advantage that the two in the chasing pack face each other this coming Sunday.

City’s record has seen them already win 15 out of their 17 games so far, and their run-in could see them already having clinched the title before they face Rangers in the final game of the season.

There was a slight scare through the midweek games as City give Motherwell an opportunity to get back into a game that should have been long out of reach.

The game wouldn’t have been likely to cause an upset, and when City took an early lead through veteran Leanne Ross, normal proceedings looked to be on course.

However, Motherwell equalised after a mistake from second-string goalkeeper Erin Clachers, and although City restored their lead soon after, the game became nervy as Well found themselves on the front foot.

In the second period, Janine Van Wyk made sure all three points were to be City’s after the defender scored yet another long-range effort to secure a 4-2 lead.

That cushion put to rest some wavering nerves and in the end the game finished comfortably in City’s favour.

For the Old Firm, they both go into this weekend’s clash off the back of two good wins on Wednesday night.

Rangers comfortably came out 3-0 winners against Hibs, with the goal of the game coming from Brianna Westrup as she volleyed home a Sam Kerr cross. The defender was announced as player of the year earlier in the week, and whilst she has earned most of her credit from her defensive capabilities, she certainly displayed a strikers instinct in the opposing box on this occasion.

Celtic, meanwhile, made even lighter work of their opponents, beating Spartans 4-0. Sarah Ewens opened the scoring against her former side in the 15th minute and the early lead helped Celtic go in at half-time with the game wrapped up at 3-0.

As both sides prepare to face one another for the final time, Celtic currently lead the head-to-head battle 2-0.

They trail Rangers by a point, and a win would take them into the second Champions League qualifying spot, however the result would still leave them trailing City by potentially five points.

The pressure undoubtedly will be on Rangers to find a way to overcome what has been their stumbling block this season.

The Gers have spent significantly on their women’s team and the investment that’s been granted will mean that anything less than a top place finish could be considered an underachievement.

Certainly falling short of their arch enemy would be an even greater disappointment given the disparity in professional standards that both clubs have set for their women’s side.

There is certainly plenty at stake this weekend and the pressure that comes at the tail end of a season will hopefully play a part in keeping the title race alive for the neutrals.

Ruthless Barcelona sweep Chelsea aside

Barcelona became the first team to have both their women’s and men’s sides win the Champions League trophy.

Barcelona beat Chelsea last weekend by an emphatic margin, as they soared to a 4-0 advantage within 36 minutes of the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Gothenburg.

The opener to some was considered fortuitous but Barcelona still found their way into the Chelsea penalty area within the opening 60 seconds, and it was that intent that allowed for Melanie Leupolz’s own goal to agonisingly ricochet off her and past Ann-Katrin Berger in the Chelsea net.

The second goal came from the spot, and whilst soft, the build-up play was yet another masterclass on how to utilise space and expose the opposition. As Barca continued to find more rhythm, the third and fourth goals once again displayed the iconic passing prowess that is well ingrained as part of their DNA.

Whilst both teams have had dominant league seasons, Chelsea were a victim of their own success.

With a budget in excess of most of their rivals and a squad depth that gives them a second XI that would start for most other teams in the FAWSL, the lack of weekly challenge seemed to be highlighted.

The backline struggled to cope with Barcelona’s ruthlessness in the wide areas and as a result both centre-backs were frequently exposed. The pace of the attack and the collective movement was exceptional, and it played tribute to the Catalonians’ style.

Their purpose was testament to a side that has developed a meticulously detailed system over the past few years and it left Chelsea’s stars stunned.

Dutch courage from Mark Parsons

It has been long known that the current Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman is set to become England manager in September.

Her successor was this week announced as the current Portland Thorns manager, Mark Parsons.

Parsons, who is English, has coached in the NWSL since its inauguration in 2013, and first led Washington Spirit before joining the Thorns in 2016. He has won all the domestic honours during his time here, most recently winning the 2021 Challenge Cup earlier this month.

Meanwhile, former England, Chelsea and Juventus forward, Eni Aluko, has become the first sporting director at Angel City FC, ahead of their first NWSL starting next year.