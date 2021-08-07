Rachel Corsie column: Canada hold their nerve to take Olympic gold in real spectacle for women’s sport

Canada held their nerve in a tense penalty shootout to be crowned Olympic champions after beating Sweden in yesterday’s gold medal match at the Yokohama Stadium.

It wasn’t the greatest of shootouts with seven penalties missed or saved but Canada eventually prevailed to win 3-2 on spot-kicks after the match had finished 1-1.

It was a second successive silver for Sweden at the Olympics, while Canada had won bronze at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The goals in normal time came from a neat finish by Stina Blackstenius in the 34th minute before Jessie Fleming equalised from the penalty spot to take the game to extra-time.

The schedule had planned for the game to be played in the Olympic stadium 10 hours earlier but inclement weather meant both teams requested a change in kick-off time to allow the game to be played in the best interests of the players.

The temperature was expected to soar above 40C and with the added humidity that is currently being experienced in Japan, both teams had advocated for the decision, which seemed sensible.

The game was tense, unsurprisingly, with both teams renowned for their disciplined organisation and physicality.

Before the tournament, I am not sure anyone would have anticipated that Sweden and Canada would have been the two finalists, but on reflection, perhaps that was naïve.

Both teams have consistently performed on the top stage for the last two decades, and despite not being filled with the glamour names that the likes of USA, Brazil and Team GB, they both have a relentlessness that cannot be overlooked.

To get to the final, Christine Sinclair led her team past their arch nemesis USA, in the semis, and in doing so her leadership shone.

The all-time leading International goalscorer threw the ball at Chelsea’s Fleming to step forward to take the penalty that would be the game-winning goal.

Sinclair would have stepped up in front of long-serving club teammate AD Franch in the US goal, and the decision certainly paid off.

Before that, Canada worked their way into the tournament and built momentum as the tournament progressed.

They started the group stages with two draws, and a narrow 2-1 win over Chile to progress out of the group. They needed extra-time and penalties to overcome Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Sweden were more flamboyant from the beginning of the tournament.

They started with a 3-0 win over favourites USA, before going on to score another six goals in the group stages to see past Australia and New Zealand.

That set the tone for their tournament, and they breezed past hosts Japan 3-1, before a more tightly fought 1-0 battle with Australia to reach the final.

Blackstenius has led the line for the Swedes expertly and the 25-year old forward has been influential, scoring five of Sweden’s goals. Fridolina Rolfo has also been a charm, and it was her headed that goal took them to the final.

The tournament has been a real spectacle for the women’s game and has shone a light on the sport.

Recruitment drive for new campaign

Glasgow City and Rangers have both been busy this week bolstering their squads ahead of the new season.

Rangers continue to be willing to push the boundaries of what a women’s first team budget looks like as they announced the signing of two big international players.

Dutch midfielder Tessel Mittag has agreed a deal with the club from Fiorentina, after spells with both West Ham and Manchester City.

Having been capped 44 times for the Netherlands, she will be expected to bring her quality and experience in pushing for the title.

A cutting edge was something that the side were missing last season after they fell short towards the final stages of the season as the pressure built.

Mittag has already five senior trophies to her name and Rangers will be hoping there is more to come.

The Gers have also added Jamaican forward Kayla McCoy to their ranks.

The American-born forward is perhaps more of an investment than a certain starter but she definitely comes with a different physical edge to the current squad.

The 24-year-old graduated from Duke University in the 2018 and, having experienced an unsuccessful two years trying to gain minutes in the NWSL with Houston Dash, the change of environment could be the perfect place kick start her professional career.

Meanwhile, Glasgow City announced the return of South African veteran Janine Van Wyk after having previously announced she would leave the club at the end of the season. She will be joined by Israeli midfielder Vital Kats.

High demand for Wembley showpiece

Wembley will host the Women’s Euro final on July 31 next summer and 53,000 tickets have already been sold.

The tournament is set to break records through its entirety as more than 150,000 tickets have already been secured by fans.

The Euros are to be hosted by England across ten different stadiums and the FA have set a target to sell as many as 700,000 tickets for the event.