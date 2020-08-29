Rachel Corsie column: Birmingham City move gives me sense of stability

With the uncertainly of what football would look like in the US for the remainder of the year, I am happy to have some stability a little closer to home.

Signing for Birmingham City on a 6-month loan earlier in the week felt like a relief in many ways.

Whilst of course, the opportunity to play in the FAWSL with regular competitive football and training is a great prospect, there is a lot of stress and anxiety that comes with the decision.

October 17 would have been the end of my contractual term with Utah Royals in the NWSL, which would have tied me up without football until January due to the various International transfer windows.

The unknown of what would be next is something I find particularly challenging, and as someone who typically enjoys structure to their daily life, these windows can be really difficult both mentally and emotionally.

After returning back from the US in late July, after the NWSL’s Challenge Cup that replaced the League schedule for the 2020 season, I was quite hopeful to find a loan deal back in Europe. The idea was to help provide me with competitive action, alongside a lot less travel, whilst also being nearer family and friends; something which I have not enjoyed for a number of years now whilst pursuing my ‘footballing dream’.

However, opportunities were trickier than normal for the summer window. A large proportion of other NWSL players had similar ideas, alongside the fact that clubs preferred players that were available on a longer-term basis. The new deal will now see me return to Utah for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

As things stood, my current contract required me to return to the US on August 17th, after our Summer break, and on the afternoon before I was due to travel it seemed like a deal was looking possible. With still some uncertainty, I never got on my flight the next morning.

That decision gave me even more anxiety, despite it being my choice and having cleared it with the manager. My experience so far with these windows is to try your best not to worry and that the right opportunity typically arises when it is supposed to; much easier said than done!

The back and forth then begins with both clubs and my agent and whilst most calls that would bring even more worries are kept far removed from me, there are still a few ups and downs in the process and things can rollercoaster daily.

The decision not to get on the plane was the right one and I am grateful to have things all confirmed. Last week was my first in my new environment and after adhering to the Covid regulations and completing my full medical, it was good to be here and to try and find my feet both on and off the pitch.

I am excited by the prospect ahead and whilst there will be some greater expectations on me to bring some experience to the largely new, younger squad I am eager challenges that await.

There will be no grace period, as it will be straight into fire with the first league game on September 6 away to Brighton Hove Albion.

Two familiar names in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final this weekend.

It will be a record ninth appearance in the final for current holders Lyon, who look set to face the 2013 and 2014 winners Wolfsburg.

Both teams have met at this stage in the competition before, with Lyon coming out on top in both the 2016 and 2018 final.

Not only that, Lyon will also be looking to extend their impeccable record in the tournament with a fifth straight win of the prestigious trophy. The French Champion’s remarkably have been in the final of the competition every year for the last decade, with the exception of 2014 and 2015.

However, Wolfsburg have enjoyed a season of success that has arguably been their most consistent in many seasons. The side have recently been crowned Bundesliga winners after the late conclusion of the 2019/20 season and that secured the double after they were also crowned German Cup Champions.

Both teams successfully progressed by narrow margins, as both semi-finals finished up as 1-0 wins. Swedish striker, Rolfo, scored from a simple rebound to earn the game-winner that was enough to sink last year’s runners-up, Barcelona. Meanwhile, centre-back Wendie Renard scored the winner for Lyon in their fiercely-battled tie against French rivals, PSG.

In the game, both teams were reduced to 10-players, and for Lyon’s Nikita Parris, the England striker will now disappointingly miss the final in San Sebastian for a second yellow late in the game.

Kick-off is 7pm for viewers in the UK.