New dates for Scotland women’s Euro qualifiers announced

The Scottish FA have revealed new dates for the women’s national team’s European Championship qualifiers.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Euro 2021 tournament has been postponed by a year until the summer of 2022 by European football governing body Uefa.

Shelley Kerr’s side were initially due to continue their so-far-flawless qualifying campaign with games over spring and summer, however, with Covid-19 rendering this schedule unfeasible, the new dates for the rest of their group games are:

Friday, 18 September: Cyprus v Scotland

Tuesday, 22 September: Scotland v Portugal

Wednesday, 23 October: Scotland v Albania

Tuesday, 27 October: Finland v Scotland

Friday, 27 November: Portugal v Scotland

Tuesday, 1 December: Scotland v Finland

North-east representatives Rachel Corsie, Kim Little and Rachael Boyle will all likely be involved in Kerr’s squad for the qualifying matches.

So far in their quest to reach another major tournament following last summer’s historic trip to the World Cup in France, the SWNT have defeated Cyprus 8-0 at home and Albania 5-0 away.