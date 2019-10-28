Hunter proud of Aberdeen Women’s invincibles

Aberdeen FC Women co-managers Emma Hunter and Harley Hamdani said they were proud of their invincibles.

The Dons ended their unbeaten campaign in style with a 6-1 victory against Dunfermline Athletic at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Johan Fraser, Chloe Gover (2), Eva Thomson, Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore were on target as the Reds eased to victory before being presented with the SWFL Division One North trophy.

Hunter believes the Dons are ready to make the step up to SWPL2 next season.

She said: “The objective was always to get out of the league and get up into SWPL2. It was about how we developed as a team and our style of play.

“To go the whole season unbeaten in the league and have a good run in the Scottish Cup is a huge bonus.

“The girls deserve a lot of credit. They have bought into what Harley and I have said we can do.

“We have trusted each other and that is part of the reason why we have been so successful. We are looking forward to making the step up.

“The challenge will be that little bit more difficult but we know to expect that.

“It is about stepping up again and looking to build on what we have already achieved.”

Meanwhile, Cove Rangers defeated Kelty Hearts 8-2, while Inverness Caley won 4-2 at Buchan Ladies. Westdyke Ladies stormed to a 9-1 win at Deveronvale, while Stonehaven Ladies lost 6-1 to East Fife.