Hamdani steps down from role as Aberdeen Women co-manager

Harley Hamdani is to leave his role as co-manager of Aberdeen Women after deciding to emigrate to Australia.

Hamdani and Emma Hunter led the Dons back to Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 last term by winning the Scottish Women’s Football League Division One North title, in the first season the team had spent under Pittodrie control.

The duo were jointly awarded the SWFL coach of the year prize for their work, with Aberdeen also recording big cup wins over some of the country’s top sides.

Speaking to the Dons website, Hamdani – who has also worked full-time for the Aberdeen FC Community Trust – said: “My partner and I are going over to Melbourne to emigrate. It has been on the cards for a couple of years now, but we probably thought it was going to be another year away.

“It was one of those moments where we had to take the decision whether it was now or possibly never. We didn’t want to be looking back and regret not taking that risk in life.

“I will definitely be keeping an eye out on the scores and following the team!

“It’s such an exciting time for the women’s team. We have just gone through the first chapter and what a privilege it has been to be a part of such an historical time at the club.

“With that comes that feeling of leaving with unfinished business as there is still that hard work and challenge to come in the SWPL 2. With such an exciting squad you want to be working with players like that, you want to be working with a team like that.

“The future is so bright it will be up to them to go and take it to the next level.”

Hunter said: “It is a bittersweet feeling.

“It is extremely disappointing, but we are all very pleased for Harley.

“It is a great move for him, getting the opportunity to go and live in Australia.

“He will be a great loss and he has been my partner in crime. We have developed a great relationship over a short period of time.

“We will really miss him – in the AFC Community Trust as well as the Women’s team – but he leaves behind a legacy. He was part of something right from the start, part of history and that will not be forgotten.

“As a squad we have to recover. We will continue to work really hard and as a group we know that we will be there for each other and Harley will be keeping in touch from Australia, I am 100% sure of that!”