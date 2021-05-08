Rachel Corsie column: Exciting climax to FA Women’s Super League season at both ends of the table

The FA Women’s Super League will be concluded this weekend, with issues at both ends of the table still to be decided.

Chelsea returned to the top during the week after they had to play their game in hand against Spurs before the final weekend of fixtures could be played.

The match had to be fitted into the calendar due to the Champions League semi-final taking precedence last weekend.

That had allowed Man City to capitalise, as they beat Birmingham City 4-0 to go top of the table for just a few days and apply some added pressure to the final run-in.

Given the ecstasy from their monumental win in Europe, Chelsea were not likely to show any signs of fatigue, and it certainly looked like they had perhaps been the ones who had the lighter game schedule.

Their manager, Emma Hayes, had already told the press on Sunday that the players wouldn’t be given any extra days off and training would be “as normal” on Monday morning in the run-up to the final fixtures.

The game finished 2-0 with Sam Kerr netting a brace to ensure the champions would be in pole position ahead of tomorrow’s showdown.

Two goals from @samkerr1 sent @ChelseaFCW two points clear at the 🔝 of the table ahead of the final weekend of the season. #BarclaysFAWSL highlights ⤵️ — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) May 6, 2021

Chelsea now sit two points clear at the top of the Barclays FAWSL on 54 points and they have a superior goal difference of three over City, meaning a draw could be enough for them to retain their title.

Chelsea will face Reading, which is renowned to be a difficult tie in ordinary circumstances, but this will be more of a cup final than normal.

Man City have a slightly trickier task of being away from home, as they will face West Ham who have had a rather dismal season.

The tie will certainly not be straightforward as the calibre of players at the club certainly still have a point to prove after their underwhelming year.

At the other end of the league, the relegation battle is still to be decided.

Birmingham City were hit with a one-point deduction going into the final round of fixtures for fielding an ineligible player, Ruesha Littlejohn, against Reading last month.

The final weekend of the #BarclaysFAWSL season is almost here! 🚨 Your weekend line-up ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zJHnDX0G9n — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) May 6, 2021

It leaves the Blues only two points above bottom side Bristol City and level on points with newly-promoted Aston Villa but they have a favourable goal difference.

Bristol City have a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day. While that tie is certainly winnable, the Robins have only managed two wins all season, so the pressure will be on for them to find a way to overcome a steady Albion side.

They will perhaps have some added motivation as Villa will travel to Arsenal for a game that will hugely favour the home team. With an almost flawless record of late, Villa will be hoping that Brighton do them a favour to ensure their safety remains intact, with little hope of a result for them in North London.

This year has arguably been one of the most hotly contested seasons in the top flight of English women’s football, and there is all to play for heading into the last round of matches.