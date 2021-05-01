Rachel Corsie column: Dramatic late equaliser puts my old team Birmingham City on the brink of safety

Birmingham City might just have made sure they will stay in the FAWSL after their 96th-minute equaliser against struggling city rivals Aston Villa during the week.

It was Birmingham’s game in hand on most of the teams around them in the bottom half, but it was a tastier challenge given it was the Second City derby and both sides had so much at stake.

Before the game, Birmingham were sitting two points and two places ahead of Villa in the league standings, with both teams only having three games left of the regular season.

Manager Carla Ward deflected the pressure on to Villa before the game, although judging by the nervy start from her players, it was evident they could feel the weight of the fixture.

After spending some time on loan at the club in the winter, I have kept a keen eye on how the team has performed over the course of the season.

Having played my part in the reverse fixture earlier in the year, I knew the game would be a close battle after the Blues came away that day with a narrow 1-0 victory at Villa Park.

© Shutterstock Feed

This time around Villa took an early lead, with Freya Gregory scoring her first professional goal.

The 18-year-old found the back of the net from just inside the box before the half-hour mark to put her side ahead.

The game offered very little in terms of attacking flair and opportunities were a rarity.

Not only were chances difficult to come by, but both teams struggled to gain a foothold in the match and possession was given up cheaply as the players seemed affected by the occasion.

It wasn’t until the 95th minute that City managed to register a shot on target.

Even then, the attempt that eventually drew scores level was actually a cross into the box by Veatriki Sarri that somehow evaded everyone before finding its way into the far corner of the net.

A late goal from @veatriki_sarri gave @BCFCWomen a much needed point!#BarclaysFAWSL highlights ⤵️ — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) April 29, 2021

Ward only signed Sarri in the January window, from her former team Sheffield United in FAWSL 2.

The Greek winger has not had the easiest of starts to her time in the WSL but this goal will certainly make her signing seem significant, especially to her manager.

The point keeps Villa very much in danger, only a point ahead of Bristol City in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City have given themselves a three-point gap and with a substantially better goal difference, leaving them all but safe.

Birmingham will face Man City and then Spurs on the last day of the FAWSL season, which will be a tough run-in.

Villa don’t have it much easier, as they will take on West Ham and Arsenal.

Bristol City will need to also overcome Manchester United followed by Brighton & Hove Albion before everyone knows their fate.

At the other end of the table, Arsenal’s 2-0 win over West Ham this week makes them firm favourites to secure third place ahead of Manchester United.