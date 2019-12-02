Aberdeen Women win big at Scottish Women’s Football awards

Aberdeen FC Women were the big winners at the Scottish Women’s Football annual awards, which were held in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The Dons were named the SWFL team of the year after winning Division One North without losing a game and winning 20 of their 22 fixtures.

Co-managers Harley Hamdani and Emma Hunter received the coach of the year accolade, while Eilidh Shore was named the SWFL Division One player of the year. Cove Rangers’ Melissa Stirling was among the nominees for the player of the year gong.

Striker Bayley Hutchison was the Sportscotland youth player of the year award for her contribution to Aberdeen’s success this term, which has also earned her international recognition with a place in the Scotland women’s under-17 team.

What an incredible night. I am so proud of this team and my Good Cop. Huge congratulations to Eilidh Shore and Bayley Hutchison for their awards. Kelly Forrest for being an incredible leader. So thankful and thank you to everyone who has helped us get here. ONETEAM — Emma Hunter

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie received the Kat Lindner award for outstanding academic and athletic achievement. She was presented with the award by Laura Montgomery, the co-founder and former captain of Glasgow City.

Evening Express columnist Corsie said: “I can’t do this honour justice with words.

“I was incredibly fortunate to have this special award presented by the person who has made so many other highs in my career possible.”

Glasgow City won the SWPL team of the year award with their manager Scott Booth named SWPL coach of the year.

Rose Reilly received the final award of the night in recognition of her service to girls’ and women’s football.

The 64-year-old was capped by the Scotland and Italian national teams during her illustrious playing career.