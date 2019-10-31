Aberdeen Women ready for SWPL2 challenge – skipper Forrest

Aberdeen Women captain Kelly Forrest is confident the Dons can make their mark on the Scottish Building Society SWPL 2 next season.

The Dons were runaway winners of SWFL Division One North this term, ending an unbeaten campaign with a 6-1 victory against Dunfermline Athletic on Sunday.

Emma Hunter and Harley Hamdani’s side finished 16 points ahead of second-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle, winning 20 of their 22 games and drawing the other two.

Forrest sees no reason why the Dons can’t compete at the top end of the table again next year as they enjoy the rewards of their title victory.

The 31-year-old said: “We are looking forward to next season.

“We are experienced in that league.

“We did well towards the end of last season and won a lot of games in the second half of the season so we know what to expect.

“There are lots of experienced clubs in SWPL 2. Physicality will be a big thing.

“We have got huge capability in this squad. The young players baffle me every day.

“They are so hardworking and doing runs at the end of training off their own back.

“They are players to look out for in the future.

“Four or five of them are capable of making the big time in women’s football.”

The Dons averaged more than six goals per game over the course of their title-winning season and conceded on only 18 occasions.

Forrest said: “One of our objectives was to go the whole season unbeaten.

“It was great we managed to do that with a really good goals for and conceding so few.

“Can we get back to the top flight? Absolutely.

“The expectation has to be playing in SWPL 1.

“Now that we are affiliated with Aberdeen FC, it is hugely important. We have set the foundations this season.

“It is an honour to be captain of this team.

“The girls have been excellent this season.

“A lot of the girls were here last season when we were relegated and it just shows their will to play for this club.

“It has been really easy to captain a side like this.”