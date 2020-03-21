Delight for RGU women as they lift Scottish Conference Cup

Robert Gordon University women’s head coach Jamie Duncan hailed their commitment and determination after they claimed the Scottish Conference Cup.

After wins against Edinburgh University, Heriot Watt University and Glasgow University they took on Dundee University in the final at St Andrews.

In the showpiece the side from the Granite City trailed 2-1, despite Ailsa Harper’s goal, heading into the final 10 minutes.

But strikes from Laura Parsley and Dez Gollan won the cup for RGU.

Coach Duncan says the pain of a penalty shoot-out loss to Stirling University in the final a year ago provided the team with the motivation they needed to succeed this time.

He said: “The girls have worked so hard throughout this season.

“We reached the final last season and lost on penalties, but they worked even harder this year to make sure it didn’t happen again.

“We started doing early morning training sessions on a Friday and the girls all committed to putting in the extra hours and doing their own fitness stuff as well to make sure they were ready for games – it was great to see.

“We spoke about last year and remembering how they felt and we wanted to take that into our preparations.

“If you’re thinking ‘I might not go to training today or go to that gym class’ I said remember how you felt last year and that will give you the motivation to do more.

“These are students and we’ve been training from 7 to 8am every Friday for the last six weeks and we had a full squad every time.

“I do think that was a big part.

“We scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to come back and win so maybe it was that little bit of extra fitness and being a little bit more switched on from the extra training that got us over the line.”

Club president Harper felt the triumph was a great reward for the team that has been improving year on year.

She said: “I’ve seen the team improve so much over four years.

“It’s been great to be part of a squad that works so hard and has finally received it’s reward.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper and vice-captain Claire Forrester added: “It was a thoroughly deserved win after a great season.

“The girls put up such a fight and it was great to lift the trophy.”