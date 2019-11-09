Debutant praised by Aberdeen’s Corsie after rout of Albania

Aberdeen’s Rachel Corsie praised debutant centre-back partner Hannah Godfrey after Scotland cruised to victory in Albania.

The Dark Blues, returning to the nation where they sealed qualification for the summer’s World Cup, made it two from two in Euro 2021 qualifying with a 5-0 win.

Godfrey, who scored, and Kirsty Hanson both earned their first caps, with the former playing alongside the experienced skipper after Jen Beattie pulled out with a knock.

Corsie praised the 22-year-old’s positivity and willingness to learn from the senior players.

She said: “Hannah probably didn’t expect to get as much playing time, but they’ve come in and done really well.

“They’ve got on with the group. We’ve got a good group of girls.

“When Jenny (Beattie) pulled out with a niggle on Thursday, Hannah came in and did brilliantly.

“It was great to see her get a goal on her first cap. That’s quite rare.”

First-half goals from Claire Emslie and Jane Ross, before goals after the break from Erin Cuthbert, Godfrey and Christie Murray, gave Scotland the points.

Scotland are only behind Finland in qualifying Group E, with their rivals having played a game more.

Utah Royals’ Corsie added: “We were quite comfortable. I’ve been to Albania a few times and normally they make it quite difficult.

“We got an early goal which was nice and settled us in. But they always carry a threat, so it was important to get the third goal in the second half.”

Aberdeen native Rachael Boyle, of Hibs Ladies, was on the bench for Shelley Kerr’s side at the Elbasan Arena.