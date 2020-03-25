Rachel Corsie: Decision to postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympics was ‘inevitable’

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie is glad a decision was made to postpone this year’s Olympics.

The Aberdonian is among the Scotland internationals with ambitions to be part of the Great Britain team for the event in Tokyo.

The organisers of the Games announced yesterday that they had reached an agreement to postpone the event for one year because of the coronavirus crisis. And Utah Royals defender Corsie says it is the correct decision.

Corsie, speaking on the Northern Goal podcast, said: “I think it was inevitable.

“Canada were the first team to speak out and their stance was really brave, bold and admirable.

“There is no way it could have gone ahead in a manner that would have kept everyone in a safe environment.

“From a competitive level, I don’t think any of the athletes could have been close to their best.

“You want the Games to go ahead but you want it to be a showcase of the talent that is there.

“Hopefully it can go ahead at a time when it can be a great celebration of sport around the world.”

Rachel Corsie explains how she went from Pinatar Cup success in Spain with Scotland to isolation in the United States on the Northern Goal podcast:

Corsie is reaching the end of a 14-day period of self-isolation which she entered on returning to Utah after representing Scotland at the Pinatar Cup in Spain. She said: “It has been really hard.

“When you are someone who likes to be outside and active then, when you have to stop doing those things, the biggest challenge is a mental one.

“As much as exercise and training is your job, a lot of people understand it is a release for anxiety or stress or whatever emotion is building up.

“When you feel healthy and have no symptoms you have to go through that fight with yourself when you think you could just quickly go out.

“Ultimately it is people doing day-to-day things which is why this virus has spread to so many places around the world.”