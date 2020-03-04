Aberdeen football club looks to start girls’ team

An Aberdeen football club is looking to start its first girls team.

East End Lewis Youth Football Club is looking for female players to join a new team.

Currently, they are looking for individuals who were born in either 2013 or 2014 to become part of the club.

Training days will take place on a Wednesday evening from 6-7pm at Aberdeen Sports Village.

The club is SFA quality mark accredited with plans for a new 4G facility progressing.

All the club coaches are PVG checked and hold the relevant SFA coaching certificates.

Any interested parties can contact Alana on 07786574313 for further information and details about joining.