Captain Corsie says ‘amazing’ Rachael Boyle’s return to Scotland action after pregnancy will ‘encourage’ other players

Scotland Women’s National Team captain Rachel Corsie thinks fellow Aberdonian Rachael Boyle’s return to action with the Dark Blues is a “credit to her”.

The pair are the only north-east representatives in Shelley Kerr’s squad for next month’s Pinatar Cup tournament in Spain.

Kerr and her players will use their return to the tournament, which includes games against the Ukraine, Iceland and Northern Ireland, to prepare for four Euro 2021 qualifiers in April and June.

Boyle returned to the Scotland set-up towards the end of last year after giving birth to her first child with husband and Hibs men’s winger Martin Boyle.

With 31 caps to her name, the Hibs Ladies star was named in the squad for November’s qualifying win in Albania and could make her first Dark Blues appearance since January 2018 at the Pinatar Cup.

Of the midfielder, Utah Royals centre-back Corsie said: “I think it’s been amazing to see her get back to the level of fitness she’s got back to so quickly.

“She’s always been someone who’s worked really hard on that element of her game.

“She’s made the decision and been committed to doing that.

“The biggest challenge is when you’re away for a big chunk of time it’s naturally really difficult as a female to spend time away from a relatively newborn baby.

“It was great to have her in the last camp and I’ve spoken with Shelley Kerr this week, and she’s very keen to support her in all the ways to make sure she feels comfortable.

“It’s a credit to her and hopefully it can be an encouragement to players in a similar position.”

Mintlaw’s Kim Little is missing from the squad for the tournament in Spain after undergoing foot surgery.

Corsie says Scotland have the depth to deal with the 29-year-old playmaker’s absence, even if it extends to the upcoming Euro qualifiers.

The Scots travel to Cyprus on April 9 before a challenging home Group E game against Portugal on April 14 as they look to continue their perfect start.

Corsie said: “April could be too soon for Kim.

“I think there are options to drop in. Lucy Graham is probably a candidate.

“Caroline Weir would normally play as well as Kim, so it puts a little bit more pressure on her to be the one who creates from midfield.

“Erin (Cuthbert) could also drop in.

“Kim’s been injured quite a bit over the last couple of years, but we have depth in that area.

“It’s an opportunity and hopefully some of the younger names on the list will impress.”

Corsie says the Pinatar Cup will allow Scotland’s women to boost their fitness and match sharpness during a period which is the off-season for many of the squad, including herself.

They beat Brazil during the competition last year.

Corsie said: “It’s a window where there are a lot of invitational tournaments.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been together, so it’s probably better to have a bit of an intensive camp, so that when April comes around we’ll feel we’ve had good preparation.”