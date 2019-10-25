Boyle joins fellow north-east representatives Corsie and Little in Scotland squad for Euro 2021 qualifier

Aberdeen’s Rachael Boyle has received a Scotland recall for the SWNT’s Euro 2021 qualifier against Albania next month.

Boyle, 27, who plays for Hibernian Ladies, is joined in Shelley Kerr’s squad by fellow north-east representatives Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals) and Kim Little (Arsenal).

The defender has played 31 times for the women’s A squad, with her last three caps coming under Kerr in late 2017 and early 2018 after four years away from the setup.

However, Boyle’s career was put on hold for her to give birth to her first child with fellow north-east native and Hibs men’s winger Martin Boyle.

This season, a return to action at club level has seen Boyle lift the Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup, as well as reaching the last-32 of the Champions League.

Evening Express columnist Corsie, who played for Stonehaven and Aberdeen earlier in her career, and Mintlaw’s Little, formerly of Buchan Ladies, have been mainstays of the Scotland squad in recent times.

Both featured for the SWNT at the World Cup in the summer, as well as in the opening European Championship qualifier against Cyprus in August.

Little grabbed four of the goals at Easter Road in an 8-0 Scotland win.

The Albania clash takes place on November 8 at the Elbasan Arena.

The full Dark Blues squad is below: