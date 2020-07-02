Anonymous donation of £100,000 set to boost clubs in Scottish Women’s Football Championship

An anonymous benefactor has donated £100,000 to Scottish Women’s Football (SWF), via The Scottish Football Partnership Trust, as a further boost to the women’s game during the COVID-19 crisis.

The new investment will support the sustainability of the 26 clubs who make up the new regional SWF Championship whose inaugural season kicked off in March 2020.

The new investment of £100,000 will be divided equally among the Championship with a donation of £3,846 to each club. North sides Caley Thistle, Cove Rangers, Stonehaven, Buchan, Westdyke and Grampian all play in Championship North.

James Clydesdale, chairman of the Scottish Football Partnership Trust who have supported SWF with grants and sponsorship over the last decade, said:

“This is another great boost for women’s football and the new funds will be used to support clubs at Championship level navigate the challenges brought on by the Covid pandemic.

“It is very encouraging that another benefactor is prepared to support SWF at such a time. It shows how the status and progress of the women’s game is recognised and acknowledged as an integral part of football in Scotland.”

This is the second donation to women’s football following the recent donation to the SFP Trust by James Anderson, the Edinburgh philanthropist, to support mainly the senior clubs in the Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 and 2.