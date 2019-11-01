Aberdeen Women to take to Pittodrie pitch tomorrow after SWFL Divison One North success

Aberdeen Women are set to parade their Scottish Women’s Football League Division One North trophy at Pittodrie tomorrow.

Emma Hunter and Harley Hamdani’s team will be on the pitch at half-time during the men’s sides’ Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock.

🏆 Keep an eye out for our Women’s team tomorrow as they take to the pitch at half time to parade their SWFL Division One North trophy.#StandFree pic.twitter.com/6DkWPV1vDI — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) November 1, 2019

Aberdeen Women were created at the start of the season when Aberdeen FC Ladies’ senior side – before then a separate club – moved under the wing of Pittodrie’s development staff after dropping out of the Premier League.

They earned the title and promotion back to Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 for next term, having gone undefeated in the SWFL Division One North.