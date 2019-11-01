Friday, November 1st 2019 Show Links
Sport / Football / Women's football

Aberdeen Women to take to Pittodrie pitch tomorrow after SWFL Divison One North success

by Ryan Cryle
01/11/2019, 12:59 pm
Aberdeen FC Women being presented with the SWFL Division One North trophy. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen Women are set to parade their Scottish Women’s Football League Division One North trophy at Pittodrie tomorrow.

Emma Hunter and Harley Hamdani’s team will be on the pitch at half-time during the men’s sides’ Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen Women were created at the start of the season when Aberdeen FC Ladies’ senior side – before then a separate club – moved under the wing of Pittodrie’s development staff after dropping out of the Premier League.

They earned the title and promotion back to Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 for next term, having gone undefeated in the SWFL Division One North.

