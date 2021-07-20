Aberdeen Women to meet Celtic on opening day of SWPL1 season, with first Glasgow City clash on October 24

Promoted Aberdeen Women will host Celtic at the Balmoral Stadium when the new SWPL1 season kicks off on September 5.

In what is an expanded top-flight of 10 teams for the new campaign, each side will play 27 matches with the sides meeting each other three times.

After Emma Hunter’s charges host Celtic, they will travel to Forfar Farmington (Sept 12), before a home clash with fellow promoted outfit Hamilton Accies one week later (Sept 19). The Dons will close out the first month of the campaign with a trip to Spartans (Sept 26).

The Reds’ first league meeting with Rangers, who they will play earlier in the SWPL Cup, comes at Ibrox on October 10, while they will have to wait another two weeks (Oct 24) before meeting Scottish women’s football’s dominant club, Glasgow City. This clash will take place at the Balmoral.

Scottish Women’s Football chair Vivienne MacLaren said: “We’re delighted to confirm the fixtures for the SWPL season ahead. Both leagues came down to the wire last season and everyone is excited for league football to return.

“It’s hard to imagine SWPL being more competitive, but the move to expand both leagues to 10 teams is very positive. Both Aberdeen and Hamilton Academical were deservingly promoted and will add new dynamics to SWPL 1.

“While SWPL 2 will feature eight teams this season, I have no doubt it will remain one of the most competitive leagues in Scottish football and will look forward to welcoming at least two new Championship teams in 2022/23.

“2021/22 will also likely see fans return to matches across the board after some clubs being able to open their doors to spectators last season. I’m sure players, teams, clubs, and club officials will be excited by the return of fans to SWPL matches.

“Throughout the last 18 months, the priority for SWF has been the safety of those involved in our game, whilst also working to ensure the visibility of our game grows. We feel we’ve accomplished this and want to continue that in 2021/22, whilst also welcoming fans back to matches.”