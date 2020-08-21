Aberdeen Women discover their fixtures for new SWPL 2 season

Aberdeen FC Women have discovered their fixtures for the new campaign, following the release of the 2020/21 Scottish Women’s Premier League and Scottish Women’s Football Championship fixtures.
The Dons begin their SWPL2 season – and quest to reclaim top-flight status – at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday, October 18.
Over the course of the 27-game term, the Reds will play each of the other nine teams three times.
SWF have reverted to a traditional winter season for the coming campaign, after the summer 2020 season was aborted after one game due to the coronavirus crisis.
Chairwoman Vivienne MacLaren said: “Today’s fixture announcement is the result of months of consultation with member clubs and key stakeholders and we’re extremely proud to have reached this point and to have agreed a positive way forward through difficult circumstances.
“There was significant interest in the women’s game prior to lockdown and we anticipate that this momentum will continue.
“I believe we will see an incredibly competitive and exciting season across both the SWPL and the Championship.”
In the Championship North, there is plenty of north and north-east intrigue on opening day, with Caley Thistle hosting Westdyke and new side Grampian hosting Cove Rangers.
Aberdeen Women’s SWPL2 fixtures in full:
October 18: Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
October 15: Stirling University v Aberdeen
November 1: Aberdeen v Queens Park
November 4: Aberdeen v St Johnstone
November 8: Glasgow Women v Aberdeen
November 15: Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen
November 22: Partick Thistle v Aberdeen
November 29: Aberdeen v Dundee United
December 6: Boroughmuir Thistle v Aberdeen
December 13: Kilmarnock v Aberdeen
January 17: Aberdeen v Stirling Uni
January 24: Queens Park v Aberdeen
January 31: Aberdeen v Glasgow Women
February 7: Aberdeen v St Johnstone
February 14: Aberdeen v Hamilton
Feburary 21: Aberdeen v Partick
February 28: Dundee United v Aberdeen
March 7: Aberdeen v Boroughmuir
March 14: Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
March 21: Stirling v Aberdeen
March 28: Aberdeen v Queens Park
April 4: Glasgow Women v Aberdeen
April 11: Hamilton v Aberdeen
April 14: St Johnstone v Aberdeen
April 18: Partick v Aberdeen
April 25: Aberdeen v Dundee United
May 2: Boroughmuir v Aberdeen
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe