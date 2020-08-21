Aberdeen Women discover their fixtures for new SWPL 2 season

Aberdeen FC Women have discovered their fixtures for the new campaign, following the release of the 2020/21 Scottish Women’s Premier League and Scottish Women’s Football Championship fixtures.

The Dons begin their SWPL2 season – and quest to reclaim top-flight status – at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday, October 18.

Over the course of the 27-game term, the Reds will play each of the other nine teams three times.

SWF have reverted to a traditional winter season for the coming campaign, after the summer 2020 season was aborted after one game due to the coronavirus crisis.

Chairwoman Vivienne MacLaren said: “Today’s fixture announcement is the result of months of consultation with member clubs and key stakeholders and we’re extremely proud to have reached this point and to have agreed a positive way forward through difficult circumstances.

“There was significant interest in the women’s game prior to lockdown and we anticipate that this momentum will continue.

“I believe we will see an incredibly competitive and exciting season across both the SWPL and the Championship.”

In the Championship North, there is plenty of north and north-east intrigue on opening day, with Caley Thistle hosting Westdyke and new side Grampian hosting Cove Rangers.

Aberdeen Women’s SWPL2 fixtures in full:

October 18: Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

October 15: Stirling University v Aberdeen

November 1: Aberdeen v Queens Park

November 4: Aberdeen v St Johnstone

November 8: Glasgow Women v Aberdeen

November 15: Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

November 22: Partick Thistle v Aberdeen

November 29: Aberdeen v Dundee United

December 6: Boroughmuir Thistle v Aberdeen

December 13: Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

January 17: Aberdeen v Stirling Uni

January 24: Queens Park v Aberdeen

January 31: Aberdeen v Glasgow Women

February 7: Aberdeen v St Johnstone

February 14: Aberdeen v Hamilton

Feburary 21: Aberdeen v Partick

February 28: Dundee United v Aberdeen

March 7: Aberdeen v Boroughmuir

March 14: Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

March 21: Stirling v Aberdeen

March 28: Aberdeen v Queens Park

April 4: Glasgow Women v Aberdeen

April 11: Hamilton v Aberdeen

April 14: St Johnstone v Aberdeen

April 18: Partick v Aberdeen

April 25: Aberdeen v Dundee United

May 2: Boroughmuir v Aberdeen