Aberdeen Women look for invincible season after securing SWFL Division One – North title

Aberdeen Women co-manager Harley Hamdani says they’re targeting an invincible campaign in SWFL Division One – North after the title was confirmed.

Dunfermline’s loss to Buchan Ladies on Sunday means no team can catch the Dons, who have also sealed promotion back to the Scottish Building Society SWPL 2.

Hamdani says he and Emma Hunter may use their three remaining league fixtures to experiment ahead of next season. However, they are also keen not to add any losses to a campaign which has brought 17 wins and two draws to this point.

Hamdani, whose team weren’t in action at the weekend and play tomorrow, said: “We’re delighted. It’s a strange one, because we knew the league was effectively done the weekend before, but still had to look out for results or ensure we got our own result at Raith Rovers tomorrow.

“We’d done everything we could have done to win the league with a few games remaining and we’re now looking to set objectives for the rest of the season.

“First and foremost, we want to go unbeaten and then it’s about building for next season.

“We’ve got a very strong ethos of how we want to play the game.

“That won’t change, but we might tweak some things and experiment while we’ve got the chance.”

Aberdeen FC Ladies’ first team became part of the Pittodrie academy set-up ahead of this term, with the team rebranded as Aberdeen Women.

Right from their appointment last year, Hunter and Hamdani had high hopes for their free-flowing side.

These have been fulfilled, with several Dons players also involved in Scotland age-group football. Eilidh Shore and Francesca Ogilvie are in Poland with the Under-19s at the moment.

Looking ahead to Premier League football, Hamdani and Hunter will aim to develop the defensive side of the Reds’ game. And they plan to keep their targets closer to their chests this time around.

Hamdani, who thinks Aberdeen’s infrastructure will see them retain their top talent over the break, said: “We know we can cause a goal threat to anyone we play – we’ve seen that playing against teams from a higher level in the cup competitions.

“What we want to look at is collectively how we defend.

“We’re going to have moments next season where we need to defend a little bit better.

“So we want to make sure we can go and defend right from the front, and are comfortable defending our own half as well.

“It’ll be a step up. We know the competition to first of all stay in the league, then to get promoted, is such a challenge.

“It’s tough games every week. We need to build a squad which can compete at a higher level.

“Then obviously we have ambitions within the club of getting back to the top division.

But before we go into that league (Premier 2) and see what it’s like week in week out, then we won’t be setting objectives for where we finish.”